Amazon unveils Prime Day 2025 dates, new features, early offers: ‘Double the time to shop millions of deals’

Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sale is set to run for four days this year, marking the longest edition of the annual event since its inception in 2015. The company announced that Prime Day 2025 will begin on July 8 and end on July 11. The extended format, exclusive to Prime members, aims to offer “double the time to shop millions of deals,” Amazon said. The four-day sale will feature offers across more than 35 product categories. Although Amazon does not disclose revenue figures from its Prime Day events, last year’s edition was reportedly the company’s biggest ever. Amazon has officially revealed the dates for its 2025 Prime Day sale. Here's all you need to know

Amazon 2025 Prime Day sale: Dates, new feature

The 2025 Prime Day sale will feature a new segment called, “Today’s Big Deals.” These will include themed daily drops starting at midnight Pacific Time each day, featuring limited-time offers from major brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, Levi’s and more.

Additionally, new deals would go live every five minutes during select periods of the event, promising a fast-paced shopping experience for its global Prime base, Amazon said in its news release.

The timing of the sale also positions it as a launchpad for back-to-school purchases. Walmart and Target are expected to announce competing sales, though no confirmation has been made yet.

2025 Prime Day sale to feature early offers

While the main sale kicks off on July 8, select early Prime Day offers are already available. These include deals on devices and products from small and medium businesses hosted on the platform.

Prime members in the United States can also avail a $1 per gallon discount on fuel purchases between July 3 and July 6 at over 7,500 locations of bp, Amoco, and participating ampm outlets. This is in addition to the existing $0.10 per gallon discount, which members can access year-round by linking their Amazon account with a BP rewards programme.

Brands featured during the sale include Dyson, Beats, Sony, New Balance, Away, Living Proof, Unwell Hydration, Tarte Cosmetics, and Owala, among others.

Amazon Prime membership a must for Prime Day sale

The sale will be open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. In the US, the membership is priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year. New customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will allow full access to Prime Day offers.

FAQs:

What is the Amazon Prime Day sale?

It’s Amazon’s biggest annual discount event exclusively for Prime members, offering limited-time deals across thousands of products.

What is Amazon July 16 and 17?

The annual mega sale will take place on these two dates.

How many times a year is the Prime Day sale?

Amazon hosts the Prime Day sale once a year.