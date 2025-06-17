Nothing Phone 3 confirmed to launch with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: All details

Nothing is launching its new generation of flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, on July 1, 2025. Alongside the smartphone, the company is also introducing its first-ever headphone, entering the category of the new audio wearable market. Now, the official launch is just a few days away, the Nothing has started to tease the products, providing us with a small glimpse into what’s coming. Now, in the latest revelation, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The company says that it's the “most advanced processor in a Nothing smartphone to date. Therefore, if you have been keeping an eye on all things about the Nothing Phone 3 model, then you know what is expected to be announced during the launch. Nothing teases Phone 3’s performance upgrade. Here’s everything you need to know.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 performance upgrade

Nothing is teasing the upcoming Phone 3 model as its “first true flagship” model. Now, the UK-based tech giant has officially announced the performance upgrade, highlighting that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Nothing also shared a detailed video on its official YouTube channel with Carl Pei detailing the new chipset. Carl Pei said, “Compared to Phone (2), it’s going to be 36% faster on CPU, 88% stronger on GPU, and 60% stronger on the NPU. But what it means in practice, it will feel a lot snappier.”

Well, this processor may raise some eyebrows among buyers since the processor is not as flagship as the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It is said to be a cut-down version in terms of the GPU. Additionally, it does not come with an Oryon CPU, lacks K video recording, 4K/120fps slow-motion video, and more, which we usually expect from a flagship device. While it misses out on some features, it is still a powerful processor with impressive architecture. Therefore, it will be quite interesting to see the real-world usage of the processor with the Nothing Phone 3 model.

Nothing Phone 3 launch soon: What to expect

This year, Nothing is focusing on refining the design, performance, software, and bringing AI to the smartphone. While the official specifications are under the covers, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness. It will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Lastly, it is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery.