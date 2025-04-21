Nothing Phone 3 launch: Price in India, specs and all that you can expect

UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing is expected to launch its new flagship model, the Nothing Phone 3, in the upcoming months. The Nothing Phone 3 smartphone launch has already been delayed for more than a year, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release. While rumours surrounding the Nothing Phone 3 are quite limited, a leaked internal email by Carl Pei has given hints for major AI upgrades and significant user interface improvements. Therefore, the Nothing Phone 3 could launch as a major upgrade. Nothing Phone 3 may launch with advanced AI integration and powerful performance.(Nothing)

In March, Nothing’s Phone 3a series model gained much traction for the new telephoto lens and Essential Key. Now we expect something similar or better to be announced for the flagship Nothing Phone 3 model. Therefore, from launch date to expected upgrades, here’s everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3: India launch date

Nothing, CEO Carl Pei is famously known for teasing upcoming product launches in quirky ways on social media platforms, mainly X (formerly Twitter). Recently, Pei conducted a “Ask me Anything” round on X, allowing followers to ask questions related to its products, plans, and upcoming launches. In the post thread, a user asked, “When’s the Nothing Phone 3 coming out?” to which Pei replied “Q3”, which is between July to September. Now, considering the previous launches, the Phone 2 was launched on July 11, 2023. Therefore, we expect the Nothing Phone 3 to be launched in July 2025.

Nothing Phone 3: Specs and features

Nothing is famously known for maintaining secrecy when it comes to its upcoming products. However, with the launch timeline nearing, we may get a greater look at what the company has planned for Phone 3 model. As mentioned above, a leaked email by Carl Pei highlighted hints for AI integration. The emails specifically said, “breakthrough innovations in the user interface.” Last year, the company also teased an AI platform, revealing ideas the company has been developing for upcoming devices.

With reference to AI integration, we expect upgrades to Essential Space in comparison the the current Phone 3a models. The Essential Key could get greater integration with apps like calendars and other productivity apps. For performance, the Phone 3 could rely on the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, as reports suggest.

From a design standpoint, the Nothing Phone 3 could follow a company’s signature design profile with a transparent rear panel and glyph light interface. We could also get a new telephoto lens like the Phone 3a models.

Nothing Phone 3: Price

In 2023, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched at a starting price of 44,999. However, for Nothing Phone 3, we may get a different price strategy considering the expected upgrades, AI integration, and more. Therefore, we may have to wait until the official launch to confirm what the Nothing Phone 3 has in store for users.