Nothing Phone 3a launch soon: 60x zoom, Snapdragon chip, and more details we know ahead of launch

Nothing Phone 3a series is all set to launch on March 4, and the company has already revealed a slew of details about the device, including the kind of processing power we can expect and the camera experience the phone will deliver. Let us tell you all the confirmed details we have about the Nothing Phone 3a series, which is expected to feature two phones—the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to include two models: the standard Phone 3a and the higher-end Phone 3a Pro. (Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3a Series – Focus On Telephoto Camera

Nothing's press release confirmed that the 3a series will have a telephoto shooter, in form of a 50 MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom. This means users may get 60x hybrid zoom, which the company calls Ultra Zoom. Nothing also confirmed that this will enable macro photography and portraits with a 70mm focal length.

Furthermore, Nothing confirmed that it is introducing its TrueLens Engine 3.0, which brings AI-driven features such as AI tone mapping and scene detection, combining them to deliver significantly improved results. Additionally, the Nothing Phone 3a will feature a 50 MP main shooter that captures more light compared to the Nothing Phone 2a.

This is certainly a positive sign. While the Nothing Phone 2a series offered a balanced experience, it lacked in the camera department. With these additions, Nothing appears to be focusing on delivering a more robust camera experience.

Nothing Phone 3a – Performance And More

Nothing CEO Carl Pei also announced that the Nothing Phone 3a series is returning to Qualcomm, promising significantly improved performance. He revealed that the Nothing Phone 3a will feature a CPU that is 25% faster and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is 72% faster than that of the Nothing Phone 2a.

While Nothing has not officially confirmed the exact processor, reports suggest that it could be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a capable processor that can handle modern-day tasks efficiently.

Display, Battery, And Design

Reports indicate that the phone may sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. While this may not seem like a major upgrade on paper, it is expected to be slightly larger than the 6.7-inch display on the Nothing Phone 2a.

Additionally, the device is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

As for the design, the Nothing Phone 3a series is likely to retain Nothing’s signature Glyph Lighting Interface and transparent back panel, which have become defining features of the smartphone lineup. This can be seen in the teasers shared by the company.