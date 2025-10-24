Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G phone likely to launch soon: Design, specs and more

London-based tech brand Nothing seems to be gearing up for another addition to its smartphone lineup. Following the success of the Phone (2a), a new leak now hints that the company’s next affordable model, likely called Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, is on the horizon. Nothing Phone 3a Lite will likely maintain the minimalist aesthetic of its predecessors, Image used for representative purposes.(Nothing )

Appears on Geekbench

A new Nothing device, listed under model number A001T, has surfaced on the benchmarking platform Geekbench, adding weight to rumours about the upcoming launch. The listing reveals that the phone runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and Android 15 out of the box.

In the Geekbench performance test, the device scored 1003 points in single-core and 2925 in multi-core results, suggesting a mid-range performance tier that could focus on efficiency and smooth everyday use.

Expected specifications

According to earlier leaks, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will likely come in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Despite the "Lite" tag, the handset is expected to carry forward Nothing’s signature transparent design and Glyph LED interface, though possibly with fewer lighting zones to reduce cost.

The Dimensity 7300 chip inside the phone is built on a 4nm process and offers a mix of 4x Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. While it sounds like an upgrade over the Dimensity 7200 Pro found in the Nothing Phone (2a), it’s actually a touch less powerful but more power-efficient, hinting that battery life could be a key focus area for this model.

Expected design and launch

Design-wise, the Phone (3a) Lite will likely maintain the minimalist aesthetic of its predecessors, featuring flat edges, symmetrical bezels, and a centrally aligned rear camera setup.

While Nothing hasn’t officially confirmed the launch date, the appearance on Geekbench suggests that the device’s debut may not be far off. With its likely combination of clean design, reliable performance, and a slightly lower price point, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite could become a compelling option in the mid-range 5G segment.