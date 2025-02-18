Nothing Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Pro specs tipped, here’s how they are different

The Nothing Phone (3a) series will be unveiled on March 4, 2025 globally. The series will likely include two models the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, both are to be launched in the mid-range price segment. Nothing has been teasing the launch for quite some time now, giving small snippets of the smartphone design and a hint to the new Snapdragon chip. While we are eagerly waiting for the launch, tipsters have got their hands full with leaks and rumours surrounding the devices and now the detailed specifications of the Nothing Phone (3a) series have been leaked, revealing the key differences between the two models. Therefore, if you have been waiting for new-generation Nothing phones, then here’s what you can expect from its A series models. Know about the key Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro difference.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro specs

A popular tech publication SmartPrix shared a report revealing crucial details about the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series which was gathered from tipster Shivam Kumar. While we have a few days left for the official launch, the details specs have been leaked that showcase one major difference between Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. Reportedly, both smartphones are expected to feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. However, the Phone (3a) may offer 2x optical zoom, whereas, the Phone (3a) Pro may come with a 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor for the telephoto lens that will offer 3x optical zoom with up to 60x hybrid zoom.

Apart from this one difference, the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro will likely be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with Adreno 810 GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. Additionally, both models are expected to feature a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth display responsiveness. The smartphones may also be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and a new iPhone-like Action button.

Nothing Phone (3a) series price

The report highlighted that the Nothing Phone (3a) will likely be announced under Rs.25000 in India, whereas, the Phone (3a) Pro model is expected to be priced under Rs.30000. These price expectations are quite similar to what Nothing announced with Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus. Now, for the exact India pricing, we will have to wait until March 4, 2025.