Nothing Phone 3a series gets Essential Key support for camera app, major camera upgrades: Know what’s new

The Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro were launched earlier this month, and since then, Nothing has been proactive in releasing new software updates for the devices, adding new features and offering stability updates. Now, the company is back with yet another update in the form of Nothing OS 3.1. This new update introduces both new features and performance improvements, including being able to use the Essential Key with the Nothing camera app, and better camera performance. Here, let us tell you in detail what you can expect from this update. Read on. Both the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and 3a are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Also Read: Qualcomm set to launch Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC in April 2025: Here’s what to expect

Nothing Phone 3a And 3a Pro’s Essential Key Is Now More Functional

Simply put, now, when you press the Essential Key while you are in the Nothing Camera app, you will be able to save a photo inside the Essential Space, and also add a text note alongside it. Previously, the Essential Key was limited to just recording voice memos (with text) on top of capturing what was on your screen.

This could be handy for people who prefer saving visuals along with text, to potentially remind them of something later—the exact purpose the Essential Key and Space serve.

Do note that when you capture using the Essential Key in the camera app, it doesn’t get saved as a photo inside the gallery.

Performance Upgrades Aplenty

Alongside the new Essential Key addition, Nothing has also introduced several performance upgrades and fixes.

For both the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro:

1) More intuitive camera zoom interaction.

2) Corrected the reddish skin tone issue in front-facing camera selfies.

3) Enhanced white balance in rear camera indoor scenes.

4) Better clarity and tone when capturing portraits in backlight conditions.

5) Faster overall camera performance and responsiveness

6) Optimised Essential Space experience and performance.

7) Improved AOD (Always-On Display) transition animations.

8) Various bug fixes and stability improvements.‎

Limited to Nothing Phone 3a Pro:

Improved focusing accuracy at 2x focal length.

When Is The Update Rolling Out?

Nothing has already rolled out the Nothing OS 3.1 update for both the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro on March 24. You can go to Settings > System > System Updates, to download the same.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2025 announced for June 9: Know what we can expect