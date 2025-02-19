Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: All confirmed upgrades we know ahead of launch

Nothing has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3a series, likely consisting of two phones, the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, is launching on 4 March in India. Now, ahead of the launch, the brand has confirmed several details about the series, including its processor, camera specifications, and more. Here’s how the new phones compare to the Nothing Phone 2a lineup. Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to include two models: the standard Phone 3a and the higher-end Phone 3a Pro. (Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: Key Differences

The Nothing Phone 3a series is returning to Qualcomm chipsets. Nothing recently revealed that the Phone 3a series will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, which reports suggest could be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. This marks a shift from the MediaTek chipsets used in the Nothing Phone 2a series.

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, has confirmed that the Phone 3a will feature a CPU that is 25% faster and an NPU that is 72% faster compared to the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: Camera Upgrades

The Nothing Phone 3a series is also set to receive major camera improvements. The company has confirmed that the series will feature what it calls a “pro-level” camera system, offering much better performance than the Phone 2a.

A major upgrade is the introduction of a new 50MP periscope lens, which will support 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 60x ultra-zoom. This lens will also enable macro photography and 70mm portrait shots.

Nothing is also introducing its TrueLens Engine 3.0, which combines AI tone mapping and scene detection to produce better photos.

Additionally, the Nothing Phone 3a will feature a 50MP main sensor, which captures 64% more light at the pixel level compared to the Nothing Phone 2a. This enhancement is expected to improve both depth and clarity in images, Nothing claims.

Nothing has also confirmed that all four sensors in the Nothing Phone 3a series will support Ultra HDR photos, while both the front and rear cameras will offer 4K video recording.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: Display, Battery, and Design

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, compared to the 6.7-inch panel on the Nothing Phone 2a.

In terms of battery capacity, both models are expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting fast charging.

As for the design, Nothing is expected to retain the Glyph Interface on the back, keeping the aesthetic consistent with previous models, including the Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2, and the Nothing Phone 2a series.

