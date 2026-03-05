Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro launched: Glyph Bar, new design and better cameras

After a rather mixed outing with the Nothing Phone 3, Nothing is back with new phones in the form of the Nothing Phone 4a and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, which are successors to last year's critically well received Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Both of these phones come with polished internals, and the Pro model features a camera setup that is a notch above its sibling's. Nothing Phone 4a (left), Nothing Phone 4a Pro (right). (Ijaj Khan - HT) By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysure

Here are the key details, including India price, availability and more about the Nothing Phone 4a and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro price in India and availability The Nothing Phone 4a has seen a price hike compared to the Phone 3a, and it is going to be available at ₹31,999 for the 8+128GB model. You will pay ₹34,999 for the 8+256GB model, and ₹37,999 for the 12+256GB model.

As for the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, it gets a price hike as well, and it is going to cost ₹39,999 for the 8+128GB model, ₹42,999 for the 8+256GB model, and ₹45,999 for the 12+256GB model.

The 4a will be available in black, white, blue and pink, while the 4a Pro will be available in black, silver and pink. Nothing is also bringing bank offers, wherein you can avail a bank discount of ₹3,000 on the 4a and up to ₹4,000 on the 4a Pro across some partner banks. There is also an exchange bonus of up to ₹4,000 on the Phone 4a and up to ₹1,000 on the Phone 4a Pro.

There is also the ability to get these phones on no cost EMI for up to 9 months on the Phone 4a and up to 12 months on the Phone 4a Pro. There is also a credit card EMI discount of ₹4,000 on the Nothing Phone 4a and ₹5,000 on the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

As for availability, the sale will start on 13 March in India and the phones will be available via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma and other retail outlets. You can also go to the Nothing store in Bangalore, which opened last month in February, on 7 March at 6 p.m. Indian Standard Time to purchase the Nothing Phone 4a before anywhere else in the world. If you are among the first 100 customers, you will get an engraved edition of the Nothing Phone 4a, along with complimentary Nothing Ear A earbuds or the CMF Buds 2 Plus for ₹999.

Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro: Specifications Let us start with the display. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro gets a 6.83 inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Nothing says that the display gets the slimmest bezels ever on a Nothing phone, measuring 1.85mm on all sides. The peak brightness is 5000 nits. There is also Gorilla Glass 7i protection for this display.

The Phone 4a, on the other hand, gets a 6.78 inch panel with 1.5K resolution, a peak brightness of 4500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. It too is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

For the chipset, the Phone 4a Pro gets the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Nothing says that BGMI will run at 120Hz and PUBG will run at 90Hz. The Phone 4a gets the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage of up to 12GB and 256GB. It too can run BGMI at 120Hz and PUBG at 90Hz.

Coming to the battery, both Phone 4a models are powered by a 5400mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 17 hours of mixed usage. It supports 50W fast charging, which can charge the battery to 60 per cent in a claimed 30 minutes. Nothing also says that the battery will retain 90% capacity after 1200 charge cycles.

As for the optics, the Phone 4a Pro gets the Sony LYT700C main camera, which is a 50MP shooter. For the telephoto, you have a 50MP 3.5x OIS camera which can offer 140x ultra zoom, which Nothing says is the longest zoom ever on a Nothing phone. The ultra wide is an 8MP shooter. For selfies, you get a 32MP front camera. The 4a gets a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens, and an 8MP Sony ultra wide camera, alongside a 32MP wide angle selfie camera.

Moving on to design, the Phone 4a resembles the Phone 3a from last year with meaningful changes, especially in the new Glyph bar. It replaces the Glyph lights and features 63 mini LEDs and 7 square light zones. This is notably different from the Glyph Matrix that the Phone 4a Pro gets, which is similar to the Nothing Phone 3.

Coming to the software, both phones run Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16, and both phones are guaranteed three years of Android updates and six years of security patches.