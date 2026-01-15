Edit Profile
    Nothing Phone 4a series tipped to launch soon in India: Check expected features, specs and price

    Nothing is set to launch the Phone 4a series soon, with hints of UFS 3.1 storage and potential changes in price or features.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:26 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Nothing is set to be introduced as a new smartphone in India and other markets before the end of March, and initial signs suggest changes to storage and pricing. Company founder Carl Pei has said that “some products” launching in this period will use UFS 3.1 storage, which suggests that the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series may receive faster storage than its predecessors.

    Nothing is set to launch the Nothing Phone 4a series soon in India and globally. (HT Tech)
    Nothing is set to launch the Nothing Phone 4a series soon in India and globally. (HT Tech)

    The company has not shared full specifications for the Nothing Phone (4a) lineup yet. However, the launch window matches last year’s schedule, when the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro debuted in early March. The timing suggests that the Phone 4a models are the most likely to receive the announced upgrades.

    Storage Changes (Expected)

    The current Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro rely on UFS 2.2 storage. At the time, Nothing defended this decision, saying it focused on areas that mattered more to users rather than chasing higher storage speeds. The company had also stated that gains from UFS 3.1 often felt limited in daily use when compared with software tuning, battery life, and screen performance.

    The latest comments from Pei suggest a shift in that thinking, as Nothing now plans to bring UFS 3.1 to at least part of its next product range. The company has not clarified whether all Phone 4a models will receive the upgrade.

    Pricing Pressure and Hardware Trade-Offs

    Pei has linked upcoming product decisions to rising component costs. He said RAM prices have increased due to demand from AI data centres, leaving brands with two options: raise prices, sometimes by around 30 percent, or reduce hardware features. He added that the long-standing approach of offering higher specifications at lower prices may no longer work in 2026. This suggests that the Nothing Phone (4a) series could arrive with either higher prices or changes to its feature set when compared with the Phone (3a) lineup.

    Current Prices Set Expectations

    In Europe, the Nothing Phone (3a) starts at 283.44 euros for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs 332.76 euros. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro sits above that at 349.00 euros for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. These figures provide a reference point for judging any price changes tied to storage upgrades or higher component costs.

    Nothing has signalled that the Phone 4a range will include UFS 3.1 storage in some form. Buyers, however, should expect either adjusted specifications or higher launch prices when the new models arrive.

