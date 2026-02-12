Nothing to sell CMF Buds 2 at just ₹99 for a limited time at…

Nothing will step into offline retail in India with the launch of its first flagship store in Bengaluru on February 14, 2026. To mark the opening, the company has announced a limited in-store offer that will allow customers to buy the CMF Buds 2 for Rs. 99. The brand has confirmed that this price will apply only at the new store and only for a short period on the opening day. Nothing will offer CMF Buds 2 for just Rs. 99 during its first flagship store launch in India (CMF)

Limited-Time Rs. 99 Offer The company has fixed the special price window for the first 99 minutes after the store opens its doors. Once this time ends, the CMF Buds 2 will return to their regular retail price of Rs. 2,299. Nothing has clarified that this deal will not extend to online platforms or other retail outlets.

Customers who want to take advantage of the Rs. 99 pricing must reach the store early. The company will begin managing queues from 9 AM on launch day. Since the offer runs for a fixed time, buyers will need to plan their visit and wait in line before the store opens. The promotion will apply only at the Bengaluru flagship location.

Free Audio Products With Smartphones Nothing will also roll out bundled offers on its smartphones during the opening event. Customers who purchase the Nothing Phone (3) at the store will receive the Nothing Ear (a), which usually sells for Rs. 5,999, at no extra charge.

Buyers of the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro will get the CMF Buds 2 free with their purchase. The same earbuds will also come bundled with the CMF Phone (3a) Lite and the CMF Phone 2 Pro during the event. In addition, Nothing will provide a three-month extended warranty on all products bought at the store on opening day.

