    Nothing to sell CMF Buds 2 at just ₹99 for a limited time at…

    Planning to visit Nothing’s first India store? Here’s how you can grab CMF Buds 2 for Rs. 99 and unlock exclusive launch offers.

    Published on: Feb 12, 2026 2:22 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Nothing will step into offline retail in India with the launch of its first flagship store in Bengaluru on February 14, 2026. To mark the opening, the company has announced a limited in-store offer that will allow customers to buy the CMF Buds 2 for Rs. 99. The brand has confirmed that this price will apply only at the new store and only for a short period on the opening day.

    Nothing will offer CMF Buds 2 for just Rs. 99 during its first flagship store launch in India (CMF)
    Nothing will offer CMF Buds 2 for just Rs. 99 during its first flagship store launch in India (CMF)

    Limited-Time Rs. 99 Offer

    The company has fixed the special price window for the first 99 minutes after the store opens its doors. Once this time ends, the CMF Buds 2 will return to their regular retail price of Rs. 2,299. Nothing has clarified that this deal will not extend to online platforms or other retail outlets.

    Customers who want to take advantage of the Rs. 99 pricing must reach the store early. The company will begin managing queues from 9 AM on launch day. Since the offer runs for a fixed time, buyers will need to plan their visit and wait in line before the store opens. The promotion will apply only at the Bengaluru flagship location.

    Also read: Google Pixel 9a gets 10,000 price cut in India ahead of Pixel 10a launch - Details

    Free Audio Products With Smartphones

    Nothing will also roll out bundled offers on its smartphones during the opening event. Customers who purchase the Nothing Phone (3) at the store will receive the Nothing Ear (a), which usually sells for Rs. 5,999, at no extra charge.

    Buyers of the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro will get the CMF Buds 2 free with their purchase. The same earbuds will also come bundled with the CMF Phone (3a) Lite and the CMF Phone 2 Pro during the event. In addition, Nothing will provide a three-month extended warranty on all products bought at the store on opening day.

    Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra to launch in India on February 25 - All details

    Store Details And Special Display

    The new flagship store is located at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company has confirmed February 14, 2026, as the official opening date.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

