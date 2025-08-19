Now you can schedule WhatsApp calls just like Zoom meetings: Here’s how

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to plan their calls ahead of time. The option, called “Schedule Calls,” is available for both individual and group conversations, giving users the flexibility to arrange calls in advance directly through the platform. WhatsApp has introduced a new ‘Schedule Calls’ feature to let users plan group or personal calls directly in advance.(Pexels)

How and Where to Find WhatsApp’s Schedule Call Feature

The new feature is located under the calls tab, where users can select the “Schedule Call” option after tapping the plus (+) button. Once a call is scheduled, participants will automatically receive a notification before the call begins. This ensures invitees know when a call has been arranged, so there is no need for separate reminders.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 major camera upgrades you can expect over iPhone 16 Pro

Much like the meeting scheduling functions on Zoom, the WhatsApp feature brings the ability to set up calls that appear in advance. It can be used for one-on-one conversations as well as group discussions. The integration also includes an option to sync scheduled calls with Google Calendar, which lets users track and manage calls more easily.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: What to expect from the upcoming flagships

How Users Can Benefit

With this addition, WhatsApp users can now avoid sending individual alerts to participants when arranging group calls. Friends, family, or colleagues can be invited directly from the scheduling interface. Once scheduled, calls are visible under the calls tab, and participants receive timely notifications. When someone joins through a shared link, users are also alerted.

Also read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: 3 reasons you should not upgrade

By launching this update, WhatsApp is strengthening its position against other platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom. The app has also added supporting features like emoji reactions and a “raise hand” option, both of which are already popular on competing services. Since WhatsApp already has a large user base, the new scheduling tool may encourage people to stay on the platform instead of switching to rivals for call-related functions.

WhatsApp explained that it has made changes to its interface to simplify call management. The company noted that the update is intended for both personal and professional purposes, whether for family discussions or work-related meetings.