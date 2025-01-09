OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8, iPhone 16 and other top flagships you can buy in January 2025

Lately, there have been a slew of flagship phone launches starting from late last year. January has also seen a major launch with the OnePlus 13, which means that if you're looking for a flagship phone under ₹80,000, there are now multiple choices. From camera-centric phones to those focused on AI and performance-driven devices, there's something for everyone. Here, we’ll tell you about the best flagship phones under ₹80,000 that you can buy. OnePlus 13 is one of the best flagships to consider this month.(OnePlus )

OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 was launched just a couple of days ago, on January 7, alongside the OnePlus 13R. The phone isn’t available yet but will go on sale starting January 10. It is the latest flagship by OnePlus, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it strong on performance. If you're in the market for a performance-centric phone, it offers a good balance of cameras, performance, display quality, and design. The OnePlus 13 is also quite durable with dual IP ratings, IP68 and IP69. OnePlus has also introduced a flat screen and flat sides, blending in with the rest of the flagship crop. OnePlus 13 has been launched for ₹69,999.

Oppo Find X8

The Oppo Find X8 was launched late last year alongside the flagship Oppo Find X8 Pro, and it is certainly one of the best phones on the market if you're looking for a camera-centric device. It features a triple camera setup, tuned by Hasselblad, consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto 3x lens. It is powered by the flagship Dimensity 9400 chipset and comes in a good-looking package. It retails for ₹69,999.

Vivo X200

The Vivo X200 is another MediaTek Dimensity 9400-powered phone, also camera-centric, and uses Zeiss optics. The camera setup consists of a triple 50-megapixel arrangement: a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto camera. Being Zeiss-branded, it offers extras like the Zeiss T* lens coating, which reduces lens flares and unwanted reflections. The phone is also not overly large, coming in at 6.67 inches, so it strikes a good balance between being compact and media consumption-friendly. It, too, comes with dual IP ratings, IP68 and IP69. The Vivo X200 retails for ₹65,999, undercutting the likes of the OnePlus 13.

Google Pixel 9

If you're in the market for a no-nonsense phone offering simple UI and ease of use—especially if you're transitioning from an iPhone and want to try Android—the Google Pixel 9 could be an ideal choice. It offers software stability from Google, long-term software support, and a bloat-free UI. In everyday use, the phone is quite fast. It’s worth mentioning that the phone comes with a dual camera setup.

While not as versatile as some other phones on this list, the camera delivers solid performance, with punchy colours and contrast-rich images that are ready for social media straight out of the camera. As a Google phone, it relies heavily on AI features, so it will always get the latest AI updates and provides an AI-first experience. However, the Tensor G4 chip isn't the most powerful out there, so if you're looking for a performance-centric device, this may not be the one for you. Pixel 9 currently costs ₹79,999.

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 is the latest flagship from Apple, alongside the iPhone 16 Pro models. It features the latest Apple hardware, including the A18 chipset, which is based on 3nm architecture. It can handle the latest AAA titles like Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and even Assassin's Creed Mirage, making it one of the best for gaming. The 6.1-inch screen is also a plus for those who prefer smaller phones. It's also worth noting that, like the Pro models, the iPhone 16 comes with Apple’s new Apple Intelligence features, including the camera control button and the action button. The iPhone 16 typically retails for ₹79,900, but during sales, you can find it for ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 cheaper.