OnePlus 13 vs Xiaomi 15: Which flagship smartphone is worth the hype?

In just three months of 2025, several flagship and innovative smartphones have been announced, raising the bar high for a competitive smartphone market. From professional telephoto lenses to advanced AI experiences, we have seen the smartphone grow in these three months. Now, some of these feature-filled smartphones include the new Xiaomi 15 and the OnePlus 13 which share competitive features in the flagship segment. If you have been looking for a camera-centric yet powerful smartphone, then these two phones could be a great option, but which one of these devices will be a perfect choice, OnePlus 13 or Xiaomi 15? Check out the detailed comparison and know which model is worth the hype. Know which smartphone is worth paying around Rs.70000, OnePlus 13 or Xiaomi 15.(OnePlus/ Xiaomi)

OnePlus 13 vs Xiaomi 15: Design and display

The OnePlus 13 was launched with two rear panel finishes, glass and faux leather, allowing buyers to pick based on their liking. The smartphone is 8.5 mm slim and weighs 213 grams which is heavier than the the Xiaomi 15. However, it offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 comes with a glass build with IP68 rating. The smartphone is slimmer and lightweight than the OnePlus 13.

For display, the OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch ProXDR AMOLED display with LTPO 4.1 technology. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The display also comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and HDRVivid support. The Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch CrytalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200nits peak brightness. It also supports wet touch technology, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Pro HDR. Therefore, both smartphones offer premium display features, but the OnePlus 13 is brighter and with LTPO 4.1, it may provide greater visual.

OnePlus 13 vs Xiaomi 15: Camera

The OnePlus 13 features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera, and a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra-wide camera. The smartphone offers up to 120x digital zoom. On the front, it features a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera with Dolby Vision.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 features a 50MP Leica main camera with Xiaomi Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50MP Leica floating telephoto camera, and a 50MP Leica ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it features a 32MP camera with HDR and HDR 10+ support.

OnePlus 13 vs Xiaomi 15: Performance and battery

The OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15, both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, offering powerful performance and flagship experiences. However, the OnePlus 13 may provide improved performance and ease in multitasking as it offers up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

On the software front, the OnePlus 13 runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 runs on HyperOS 2.0 which is also an Android 15-based OS. Both companies are offering 4 Years of OS upgrades.

OnePlus 13 vs Xiaomi 15: Price

The OnePlus 13 comes at a starting price of ₹69999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage variant. However, the Xiaomi 15 was launched with a single storage option of 12GB + 512GB which is priced at Rs.64999 in India.