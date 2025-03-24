OnePlus 13R or Galaxy A56? Key differences you must know before buying

The Samsung Galaxy A56 and the OnePlus 13R are two of the latest mid-range smartphones in the Indian market. If you are looking for a phone around ₹40,000, both of these could be great options. However, they differ significantly in their core experiences, making it difficult to choose between them. Here, we have come with a a brief one-to-one comparison to help you decide which one might be the better fit for you. Oneplus 13R comes with a starting price of Rs.42999 in India. (Oneplus 13R)

OnePlus 13R: Performance and more

The OnePlus 13R is undoubtedly the more powerful device. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, last year’s flagship chipset, which also powers devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and last year’s OnePlus 12. This year, OnePlus has included this high-end processor in the OnePlus 13R, coupled with the Adreno 750 GPU.

The base variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while there is also a 16GB RAM option with 512GB of storage. The device utilises UFS 4.0 storage.

In comparison, the Galaxy A56 is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1580 chipset, also built on a 4nm process. It features the Eclipse 540 GPU and is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in the base variant, with an option for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The storage type here is UFS 3.1, which is slightly slower than UFS 4.0.

Galaxy A56 vs OnePlus 13R: Display, design

The Galaxy A56 comes with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, measuring 6.7 inches. It offers a peak brightness of 1,900 nits and a pixel density of 385 PPI.

The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, features an LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The display size is slightly larger at 6.78 inches, with a higher pixel density of 450 PPI.

Both phones feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection, but the A56 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, while the OnePlus 13R comes with Gorilla Glass 7i.

Both phones are built using aluminium and glass. However, they differ in water and dust resistance ratings.

The Galaxy A56 has an advantage with its IP67 rating, providing better protection against dust and water. In contrast, the OnePlus 13R is rated at IP65.

As for the weight, the A56 is lighter at 198 grams compared to the OnePlus 13R’s 206 grams.

Galaxy A56 vs OnePlus 13R: Software, biometrics

Both smartphones run on Android 15, with their respective skins, Samsung’s One UI 7 and OnePlus’s OxygenOS 15, on top.

The Galaxy A56 is promised six major Android upgrades, whereas the OnePlus 13R is slated to receive four major updates.

Both phones feature optical fingerprint scanners for biometrics. They also support NFC, but the A56 comes with Bluetooth 5.3, while the OnePlus 13R has Bluetooth 5.4.

Coming to the battery, the Galaxy A56 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. The OnePlus 13R has a larger 6,000mAh battery and supports faster 80W wired charging.

Galaxy A56 vs OnePlus 13R: Camera

Both phones feature a triple-camera setup, but the lens configurations differ.

The Galaxy A56 has a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter.

The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, features a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

In terms of video recording, the A56 can capture 4K footage at up to 30fps, while the OnePlus 13R supports 4K recording at 60fps.

For selfies, the Galaxy A56 has a 12MP front camera, whereas the OnePlus 13R offers a higher-resolution 16MP front shooter.

Galaxy A56 vs OnePlus 13R: Pricing in India

The OnePlus 13R starts at ₹42,999 in India, but this price can be reduced by ₹3,000 through various bank offers.

As for the Galaxy A56, the base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is priced at ₹41,999, while the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs ₹44,999.