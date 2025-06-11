OnePlus 13s sale starts on June 12: Price, launch offers and all details

OnePlus's first compact flagship, the OnePlus 13s, will officially go on sale from tomorrow, June 12, in India. The smartphone is being popularised for its compact design, premium build, and advanced features, bringing a flagship experience to users. The OnePlus 13s packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM, bringing smooth performance. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a flagship smartphone, then the OnePlus 13s could come as a great option. Additionally, as part of the first sale, OnePlus is also providing bank offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Therefore, know about the OnePlus 13s price and offers. OnePlus 13s will now be available in India at just Rs.54999 from June 12.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

OnePlus 13s sale

The OnePlus 13s sale will officially go live on June 12, 2025, in India. The smartphone will come in three colour options: Pink Satin, Black Velvet, and Green Silk. It will be available for purchase across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App,Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

The OnePlus 13s will be priced at Rs.54999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs.59999 for the 12GB +512GB. Buyers can avail Rs.5000 instant discount using an SBI Credit Card. Buyers can also avail up to 9 months of no-cost EMI on select credit cards and up to 15 months of no-cost EMI on consumer finance at mainline stores. OnePlus is also offering up to Rs.5000 exchange bonus when buyer replace their old device for the OnePlus 13s.

Why should you buy the OnePlus 13s?

The OnePlus 13s claims to offer flagship performance in a compact build with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform processor. With a small size, the smartphone retains an 8.15mm slimness and weighs just 182 grams. It comes with a 6.32-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits of brightness. It also comes with a new Plus Key bringing custom shortcuts such as functions such as screenshots, flashlight, camera, voice recording, Do Not Disturb mode, and more.

The OnePlus 13s features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 32MP main camera. Additionally, the smartphone is backed by a 5,850mAh battery that supports an 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Therefore, users may not face any issues with battery life.