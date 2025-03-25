OnePlus 13T could be smaller, but pack this big advantage over flagship OnePlus 13

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 series, including the OnePlus 13, as well as the OnePlus 13R Since then, the company has also been rumoured to be working on a smaller OnePlus 13 series device, possibly the OnePlus 13 Mini or, as some reports suggest, the OnePlus 13T. So far, leaks indicate that this device could feature a 6.3-inch screen, making it much more compact than the mainline OnePlus 13 series models. Reports say that it could be similar to the OPPO Find X8S, which features the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset alongside a 6.31-inch display. OnePlus 13T could get a huge battery.(OnePlus)

Now, the said phone, the OnePlus 13 Mini or the OnePlus 13T, is back in the headlines, thanks to its alleged battery capacity. Reports suggest it could come with a whopping 6,200 mAh battery, paired with 80W fast charging support. Why is this a big deal? Read on.

OnePlus 13T is reportedly going to feature a bigger battery than OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13T might feature an even larger battery than the OnePlus 13. For context, the OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 13, comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and 100W fast charging. This is also the case with the OnePlus 13R, which gets a 6,000 mAh battery.

According to a report from China, the OnePlus 13T could offer a 6,200 mAh battery despite being much smaller than both the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. If this turns out to be true, it would result in a compact phone with a large battery, potentially a dream phone for many.

What else do we know about the OnePlus 13T?

Apart from its battery, reports suggest that it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm’s current flagship processor, just like the OnePlus 13. Additionally, the device is expected to feature a glass and metal design. Reports also indicate it could sport a triple/dual camera setup, including a 50 MP main sensor.

As for its launch, the OnePlus 13T is expected to debut in April. However, it remains unclear when the device will be available in other markets, including India and beyond.

