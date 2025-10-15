OnePlus 15 5G mobile camera features: What to expect from the next flagship

OnePlus 15 5G mobile is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about flagship smartphones of the year, and much of the excitement revolves around its camera system. Over the years, OnePlus has evolved from a performance-first brand to one that competes fiercely in mobile photography, working closely with imaging partners to deliver professional-grade results. With the OnePlus 15, the company appears ready to take another major leap, blending advanced sensors, improved AI processing, and a refreshed camera design to rival premium players like Samsung and Apple. OnePlus 15 5G is launching soon in the flagship segment. Here’s what the smartphone may offer.(OnePlus)

While official details remain under wraps, reliable leaks and reports paint a detailed picture of what’s coming. From new sensors and upgraded image processing to refined colour science and AI-driven modes, here’s a deep dive into the expected camera capabilities of the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile camera: Triple 50-Megapixel Setup

The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a triple rear camera system, with each sensor reportedly offering a 50-megapixel resolution. This uniform setup hints at a consistent level of detail and performance across focal lengths. The primary sensor is rumoured to be Sony’s new LYT-700, which succeeds the LYT-T808 seen in the OnePlus 12. This sensor is said to deliver improved low-light performance, faster autofocus, and better HDR output thanks to enhanced dynamic range capabilities.

Sony’s LYT-700 sensor also supports advanced computational photography features, allowing OnePlus to extract more detail in tricky lighting conditions. This could result in sharper, more colour-accurate images with improved contrast and minimal noise, even in night shots.

The ultrawide and telephoto lenses are also expected to be upgraded. Reports suggest that OnePlus will use Samsung’s ISOCELL JN5 sensors for both. The ultrawide camera could offer a 0.6x field of view, while the telephoto camera might deliver up to 3.5x optical zoom. This setup should ensure that users get consistent image quality whether they’re capturing landscapes or zooming in on distant subjects.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile camera: Improved OIS and EIS for Stability

Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) are expected to receive a significant boost in the OnePlus 15. The primary sensor will reportedly feature advanced OIS with improved motion prediction algorithms, reducing shake during handheld photography and video capture. This could also enable smoother 4K and 8K video recording, especially when panning or walking.

The telephoto and ultrawide lenses may include hybrid stabilisation systems that combine optical and electronic correction. This ensures stable footage even in dynamic environments, making the OnePlus 15 a reliable choice for vloggers and mobile filmmakers.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile camera: AI-Driven Photography Enhancements

AI will continue to play a central role in OnePlus’s imaging strategy. The OnePlus 15 is expected to use a new computational photography engine that enhances image clarity and colour reproduction in real-time. The AI engine could recognise scenes and subjects — such as portraits, food, or landscapes, and automatically adjust settings for optimal results.

Reports also suggest improvements in OnePlus’s HDR algorithm. The device might leverage multiple-frame fusion to create well-balanced exposures, even in scenes with challenging lighting contrasts. This will particularly benefit scenarios like sunset or backlit portraits, where dynamic range often determines image quality.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile camera: Portrait and Macro Modes Get a Boost

Portrait photography has always been a strength of OnePlus devices, and the OnePlus 15 will reportedly build on that. Leaks suggest that the new sensor setup will support improved depth mapping for more accurate background separation and smoother bokeh transitions. The AI portrait engine may also simulate various lens effects, providing users with DSLR-like control over focus and blur intensity.

The macro mode is also said to be more refined this time. The ultrawide sensor could double as a macro lens, allowing for sharper close-up shots without distortion. Enhanced autofocus performance should enable users to capture intricate textures and fine details, from leaves to jewellery, with striking precision.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile camera: Video Capabilities

Video recording is another area where OnePlus aims to compete at the flagship level. The OnePlus 15 may offer 8K recording at 30fps and 4K at 120fps, giving creators flexibility in both resolution and frame rate. The AI-assisted stabilisation could make handheld recording smoother, while the improved HDR video processing ensures natural-looking colours and balanced exposure.

Rumours also hint at a “Cinematic Mode,” which allows users to manually adjust focus points and depth during recording. This feature, if implemented, would give users creative control similar to that found in professional video setups. Additionally, OnePlus is likely to introduce better microphone tuning for directional audio capture, improving clarity in interviews or outdoor recordings.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile camera: Hasselblad Partnership Continues

The long-running collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad is expected to continue with the OnePlus 15. While details are limited, the partnership likely focuses on refining colour science and tone accuracy. Hasselblad’s expertise may also extend to new photo modes that replicate the brand’s distinctive look, such as “Natural Colour Calibration” and “Pro Mode” for advanced manual control.

In previous models, Hasselblad’s input helped achieve more accurate colour balance and improved dynamic range in daylight conditions. The OnePlus 15 may further enhance this with a combination of sensor-level tuning and AI-assisted corrections, resulting in a more professional-grade photography experience straight out of the box.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile camera: Front Camera Upgrades

The front-facing camera is also expected to see improvements, possibly featuring a 32-megapixel sensor with better HDR handling and facial detail retention. Enhanced low-light performance and AI beautification controls could make selfies and video calls clearer and more natural-looking.