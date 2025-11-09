OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Which upcoming flagship is worth the hype?

In the coming weeks, several flagship smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Realme, and others will make their global debut. These smartphones will give buyers a wide range of options to choose from that suit their requirements in terms of performance, camera, multitasking, and battery life. This month, we will witness the launch of the OnePlus 15 5G, iQOO 15 5G, and the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G, all launching in the flagship segment. Therefore, if you are considering a smartphone upgrade and have any of these models as your top options, then here’s how the OnePlus 15 5G, iQOO 15 5G, and the Realme GT 8 Pro differ in terms of specs and features. Know which smartphone to buy in the flagship segment, the OnePlus 15 5G, iQOO 15 5G, or the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Price in India

The OnePlus 15 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 75,000

iQOO 15 5G will likely be priced at around Rs. 59,999

Lastly, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G could be priced at Rs. 59,990 in India.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Display

The OnePlus 15 5G is revealed to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1800nits HBM. Whereas, the iQOO 15 5G could feature a 6.85-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G is anticipated to feature a 6.79-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Camera

All three models are confirmed to feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera sensor and a 50MP ultrawide. However, the OnePlus 15 5G, iQOO 15 5G, and the Realme GT 8 Pro have different telephoto lenses, whereas Realme has partnered with Ricoh for advanced camera performance. OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 are expected to feature a 50MP telephoto lens, but OnePlus is offering a slightly higher optical zoom of 3.5x. Whereas, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 200MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Performance

The OnePlus 15 5G, iQOO 15 5G, and the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G, all three models, are confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for performance. While Realme and iQOO are launching as gaming and performance-centric devices, they may offer advanced gaming features.iQOO 15 is also offering a separate gaming chip.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Battery

The iQOO 15 5G and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G are backed by a 7000mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 15 5G is expected to be equipped with a 7300mAh battery. OnePlus and Realme will offer 120W fast wired charging, whereas the iQOO 15 will support 100W charging.