OnePlus 15 5G vs OnePlus 13 5G: 5 upgrades to expect during launch

OnePlus 15 5G is expected to make its debut soon in China, as well as global markets. While we wait for the launch, several specifications and features have already been leaked online, giving an early glimpse of the OnePlus flagship. This year, OnePlus is expected to bring several changes over its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 5G. Therefore, if you are planning for an upgrade, we have listed 5 upgrades which you can expect over the OnePlus 13 5G. The OnePlus 13 5G will be succeeded by the OnePlus 15 5G model, and these are the 5 upgrades we expect during launch.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 5G vs OnePlus 13 5G: 5 upgrades coming this year

Design: The OnePlus 15 5G is revealed to have a tougher build with an aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal frame and an IP69 rating for dust and water protection. It also comes with a new camera module design, which makes a big change for OnePlus users. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 5G features a circular camera, aluminium frame and offers IP68/ IP69 rating.

Display: The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas the OnePlus 15 will likely have a smaller 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display but with an upgraded 165Hz refresh rate. However, both models may share the ultrasonic under-display sensor.

Performance: The OnePlus 15 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Whereas the OnePlus 13 5G is packed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Therefore, we can expect a faster performance, smoother multitasking, and gaming experience.

Camera: The OnePlus 13 5G and OnePlus 15 5G may share similar 50MP triple camera setups that include a main, ultrawide, and telephoto lens. However, the new generation model may differ in sensor sizes, which may affect the camera quality. OnePlus 15 5G is also reported to feature a Samsung JN5 sensor or ultrawide lens and a Samsung ZN5 sensor for a telephoto lens.

Battery: OnePlus 13 5G is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that may support 100W SUPERVOOC charging. Whereas the OnePlus 15 5G is expected to pack a massive 7000mAh battery, with upgraded 120W wired charging support.

