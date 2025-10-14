OnePlus 15 launch: Confirmed features we know so far - 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and more

There's a lot we already know about the OnePlus 15 ahead of its China launch, including its full design, colour options, processor, and now, the display that the phone is set to feature. Curious? Here are all the confirmed details about the OnePlus 15 ahead of its official launch. OnePlus 15 5G in new Sand Storm colour variant. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 to get a super-fast display

The brand has confirmed and teased the display of the OnePlus 15, which will be made by BOE. The display will feature a 165Hz refresh rate, an improvement over the 120Hz refresh rate of the OnePlus 13. It is reportedly set to have 1.15mm-thick bezels on all four sides, offering symmetrical edges, and is said to be much more efficient in terms of power consumption and lifespan.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 confirmed

As with previous generations, the OnePlus 15 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chipset, this time the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. We also spoke with the company’s India CEO, who explained this in more detail (you can check out the video in the embed below).

No Hasselblad branding

The OnePlus 15’s triple-camera setup will no longer carry the Hasselblad branding. Instead, OnePlus is introducing its own Detail Max Engine, which replaces Hasselblad for the flagship. The company has focused on computational photography, and from the descriptions, it sounds promising. Ultimately, we will have to see how the image output compares to the previous generation and what colour science improvements OnePlus has implemented.

Design changes

The OnePlus 15 marks a significant departure from the OnePlus 13. It resembles the OnePlus 13S launched in India earlier this year, with boxy sides, a flat back, and a squircle camera module instead of a circular one. It looks quite different from previous generation flagships. Additionally, the new Sandstone colour, showcased in the teasers, stands out compared to the brand’s earlier offerings.

