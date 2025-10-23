OnePlus 15 launching soon and it may cost less than its predecessor

OnePlus 15 is expected to make its debut in China in the coming days, and early leaks suggest that the upcoming flagship could arrive at a lower price than last year’s OnePlus 13. With an upgraded display, powerful new Snapdragon chipset, and redesigned camera system, OnePlus appears to be positioning its next premium phone as a strong yet value-focused Android flagship. OnePlus 15 is set to launch this week alongside the OnePlus Ace 6.

OnePlus 15 price may undercut the OnePlus 13

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin), the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant of the OnePlus 15 could be priced at GBP 949 (around ₹1,11,000). However, reports indicate that the India price for the base model might fall between ₹70,000 and ₹75,000, making it more affordable than the OnePlus 13.

For comparison, the OnePlus 13’s 16GB + 512GB model is currently listed at GBP 999 (roughly ₹1,17,000) in the UK. If these leaks hold true, the upcoming OnePlus flagship could be around GBP 50 ( ₹6,000) cheaper, marking a rare price drop for a top-tier smartphone in today’s market.

Expected specifications and features

OnePlus 15 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Qualcomm’s newest flagship processor promising faster performance and improved power efficiency. It will reportedly feature a massive 7,300mAh Glacier Battery with support for 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W Wireless Flash Charge, a significant improvement in battery capacity and charging speed.

The device is also said to sport a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, offering smoother visuals and better brightness. OnePlus claims the panel will deliver a 13% boost in peak brightness and 11.8% better colour accuracy compared to previous models.

Redesigned triple-camera setup

In terms of optics, OnePlus 15 will feature a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system housed in a new square-shaped module. This includes a Sony main sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom, aiming to improve low-light and long-range photography.

While official details are yet to be confirmed, the OnePlus 15 seems poised to deliver premium performance, advanced imaging, and faster charging, all at a slightly lower price. If accurate, this could make it one of the most competitively priced Android flagships of 2025.