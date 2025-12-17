OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition launching in India today: Price, features and how to livestream

OnePlus will introduce the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition in India later today. The company has shared details about the phones over the past few weeks, including their design, colour options, and main features. Both models will go on sale through an e-commerce platform and the OnePlus India website after the launch. OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition smartphones, along with OnePlus Pad Go 2, are launching in India today.(OnePlus)

The OnePlus 15R series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 series processor and pack a 7,400mAh battery. Both devices will also feature a display with a 165Hz refresh rate. With the launch only hours away, let’s take a closer look at what to expect from the event, the price, and how to watch the livestream.

OnePlus 15R Series: How to Watch Launch Event Live

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition in India today at 7 pm IST. The company will host the in-person event in Bengaluru, where it will also unveil the OnePlus Pad Go 2. OnePlus has invited media and members of its community to attend the event as part of its 12-year presence in India.

Users who cannot attend the event in person can watch the launch through a live stream on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and other official social media platforms. We have also embedded the live stream link below for your convenience.

OnePlus 15R Series: Price and Availability (Expected)

OnePlus has not confirmed the India prices of the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition. However, industry leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15R may arrive in two options: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. Reports suggest that the 512GB version could be priced over Rs. 52,000, while the 256GB model may fall between Rs. 47,000 and Rs. 49,000.

The company may also offer bank-related discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 or Rs. 4,000 on select cards. Both phones will be available through Amazon and the OnePlus India online store. The OnePlus 15R will be available in Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet colour options.

OnePlus 15R: Specifications and features

The OnePlus 15R will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, built on a 3nm process. OnePlus claims this device will be the first to launch worldwide with this processor. The device will also include a G2 Wi-Fi chip and a Touch Response Chip. It will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. Additionally, the device will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K safety ratings for dust and water resistance.

As for the optics, the OnePlus 15R will feature a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front camera. It will support 4K video recording at up to 120 frames per second.