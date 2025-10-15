Search
Wed, Oct 15, 2025
OnePlus announces Diwali offers: Big discounts on OnePlus 13s, tablets, and more

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 06:52 pm IST

OnePlus has announced a slew of offers for Indian buyers ahead of Diwali 2025. Check out the details here.

OnePlus India has announced a slew of festive offers ahead of Diwali 2025 for buyers in India, starting on 17th October. These offers are available on smartphones, including flagships, wireless earbuds, and tablets across various stores in the country.

OnePlus 13s is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India.(Ijaj Khan/HT)
OnePlus Diwali Offers Availability

OnePlus has stated that these devices will be available at special offer prices from 17th October onwards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon India, and other partner outlets such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more.

Offers on OnePlus Smartphones

  • The OnePlus 13, which typically retails for 69,999, will be available for 61,999. With an additional instant bank discount of about 4,000 to 4,250, the net effective price comes down to 57,749.
  • OnePlus 13R will be available at a festive sale price of 37,999, and after the instant bank discount, it will cost 35,749.
  • OnePlus 13S, which usually retails for 54,999, will be available at a net effective price of 47,749.
  • OnePlus Nord 5 will be available for 28,999, while the
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be available for 21,999.

Offers on Truly Wireless Earbuds

  • OnePlus Buds 4, which retail for 5,999, will be available for 4,799.
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be available at 7,999, down from 11,999.
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be available at 1,599, down from 2,299.
  • OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3r will be available at 1,499, down from 1,799.
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will also be available at a discounted price.

Offers on OnePlus Tablets

There will also be discounts on OnePlus tablets. The OnePlus Pad 2 will be available for 29,999, the OnePlus Pad Go for 13,999, the OnePlus Pad Lite for 11,999, and the OnePlus Pad 3 for 42,999.

