OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 to launch on June 19, company confirms - Check details

ByShaurya Sharma
Jun 13, 2025 05:01 PM IST

OnePlus' next pair of neckband-style earbuds, the Bullets Wireless Z3, are launching soon. Check details here.

OnePlus India has expanded its audio category in the country with the announcement of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, which are essentially Bluetooth-enabled wireless earbuds of the neckband style.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is going to be available in two colorways.(OnePlus)
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is going to be available in two colorways.(OnePlus)

The company has announced that the product is scheduled to launch on the 19 of June at 12 p.m. The company said the earbuds target users who want longer playtime from their audio.

Here is all you need to know about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 so far

OnePlus India has stated that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will offer fast charging. The company revealed that a mere 10-minute charge will allow for 27 hours of playback time. 

It was also revealed that they will be available in two colourways: Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight. Based on the images shared by the company, these are essentially orange and black colourways.

The company has said it will be revealing more information starting from the 19 of June, the day the earbuds are set to launch.

As for the price, the company hasn’t made any official announcements yet. However, based on the pricing of previous models, we can expect it to be somewhere around the 2,000 mark.

News / Technology / OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 to launch on June 19, company confirms - Check details
