OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India, costs less than 5000. Check features

OnePlus has now finally rolled out its first Nord series smartwatch in India, this weeks after it teased the model. The customers can buy it today onwards from the OnePlus Store or through e-commerce site Amazon.

What is the cost of OnePlus Nord Watch?

The cost of the Nord Watch is ₹4,999. Customers can get a ₹500 instant discount on the Nord Watch when using an Axis Bank debit or credit card for purchase. Those who want to buy the Nord Watch on EMI could also get advantage of the offer.

Deep Blue and Midnight Black are the available colour options. In addition to the OnePlus Store, you can get it from the OnePlus Experience Store and Amazon India.

Features and Specifications of OnePlus Nord Watch

With a battery giving up to 30 days of standby time, this watch has been equipped with many outstanding features along with heart rate and SpO2 monitor.

The watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 368*448 pixel resolution. This display has a peak brightness of 500 nits and a refresh rate of 60Hz. A power button is also located on the watch's right side. The watch's frame is comprised of plastic and zinc alloy. The CPU SF32LB555V4O6 has been installed in it. On RTOS, this watch operates.

In OnePlus Nord Watch, you will also get many important features for health and fitness. Along with monitoring heart rate and SpO2 level, it also tracks sleep cycle. In this, OnePlus is also giving 105 sports modes. The unique thing about the smartwatch is that it automatically tracks running and walking.

This watch includes a 230mAh battery and an integrated GPS system. On a single full charge, this battery may last for 10 days. It can stay in standby for up to 30 days. The watch is compatible with iOS and Android. It comes with Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail