Oneplus Open 2 may become the thinnest book-style foldable smartphone- All details

In recent days, we have been hearing several details surrounding the Oppo Find N5 which is the Chinese variant for the OnePlus Open 2. Oppo Find series head has been teasing the Find N5 smartphone since last week, giving us a glimpse of the foldable slimness. It was also highlighted the upcoming OnePlus or Oppo foldable may become the world’s thinnest book-style foldable, stealing the title for Honor Magic V3 which was launched last year. In a recent post by Zhou Yibao, the Find N5 has been compared with several objects such as a 1 yuan coin, bank cards, and also the iPhone 16 Pro Max to showcase how slim the foldable would be. Therefore, if you are eagerly waiting for the OnePlus Open 2, then know what the company has planned to announce this year. Here’s what we expect from the upcoming Oneplus Open 2 (OPPO)

Oneplus Open 2 launch timeline

Based on recent reports and speculations, the Chinese variant of the OnePlus Open 2 which is the Oppo Find N5 is expected to launch in February 2025. However, the global variant may debut in Q2 of 2025. Therefore, we still have a few months to know what the new OnePlus foldable will look like and what new features it will offer after becoming a huge success with the first-generation model.

Oneplus Open 2: Specs and features

While there are very few details surrounding the OnePlus Open 2, however, its Chinese counterpart Oppo Find N5 has been much popularised even before launch. The Find N5 smartphone is being teased as the “thinnest foldable” with an expected thickness of 3.5 to 4mm. This makes it even slimmer than the Honor Magic V3 which measures 4.35mm. In recent images teased by Oppo executive, the smartphone’s slimness was similar to four stacked credit cards, two 1 yuan coins, and significantly slimmer than the iPhone 16 Pro Max which measures 8.25 mm.

It was highlighted that the achieved thickness is the limit of the smartphone due to the USB-C charging port which covers the major thickness of the smartphone. Therefore, the smartphone can not be slimmed further if the charging port exists in the device.

Apart from the thickness, the Oppo Find N5 may come with a 5700mAh battery, while the global variant may differ in battery size. Additionally, the foldable is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering flagship performance. Therefore, we can say that we already have a competitor of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

