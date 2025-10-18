OnePlus Pad 2 is launching on October 27 alongside OnePlus 15- All details

OnePlus is hosting a flagship launch event on October 27 in China to announce the new products. The launch lineup will consist of the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6, and the company has recently confirmed the launch of OnePlus Pad 2. The OnePlus Pad 2 is the next generation flagship tablet, which is said to be the rebranded version of Oppo Pad 5. Now, it is set to launch in the home country, before making a global debut. Here’s everything we know so far about the OnePlus Pad 2. OnePlus Pad 2, the next generation flagship tablet will officially debut this month in China.(OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 2 launch: What to expect?

OnePlus has officially teased the launch of its flagship tablet, OnePlus Pad 2, in China. The tablet was teased in two subtle colour variants: Azure and Dark Grey. However, the design looks identical to the Oppo Pad 5 with pill-shaped camera module, massive screen, and others. The tablet is said to measure 5.9mm in thickness and could weigh around 579 grams.

In terms of specifications and features, the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to feature a 12.1-inch LCD display that may offer 144Hz refresh rate and 3K resolution. The tablet is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus processor paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is expected to offer three storage options: 8GB +256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 16GB+ 512GB.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to be backed by an 10420mAh battery that may support 67W fast wired charging. It may also come with a 8MP main camera and a 8MP selfie shooter. For connectivity, it may offer WiFI 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C port, and GPS.

As of now the OnePlus Pad 2 will be launching in China. However, we are yet to confirm its global debut. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 15 will launch in India in November. Therefore, we could see the tablet in the same time around.