Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OnePlus Pad 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to launch on June 5: Here’s what to expect

ByMD Ijaj Khan
May 20, 2025 05:30 PM IST

OnePlus will launch its new tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, on June 5, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and improved multitasking capabilities.

OnePlus is preparing to launch its new tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, on June 5, 2025. The company recently shared this news on its official X account, confirming that the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the latest in their flagship series. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming tablet from OnePlus has to offer. 

OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus Pad 3 tablet globally on June 5 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.(OnePlus)
OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus Pad 3 tablet globally on June 5 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.(OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus also highlighted the new capabilities of the Pad 3, including its ability to seamlessly sync with iOS devices - a feature not supported by previous Android tablets from the brand. In addition, the tablet will include an updated version of Open Canvas, a multitasking tool that allows users to run multiple applications at once.

Also read: Google renames Find My Device to Find Hub: What’s new, and why Android trackers still need work

Furthermore, this new OnePlus Pad 3 differs from the model launched in China last year. Instead of being a completely new device, it appears that OnePlus is rebranding the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro for international markets. Based on available information, the tablet is expected to come with a 13.2-inch LCD display that is expected to offer a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

The OnePlus Pad 3 will run Oxygen OS 15, built on Android 15, out of the box. It may feature a quad-speaker setup for sound output and may also provide an optional keyboard accessory equipped with a built-in trackpad.

Reports suggest the OnePlus Pad 3 could offer configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is also expected to feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for meetings and video calling. The Pad 3 is also likely to house a 12,140mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Also read: iOS 19 to take to boost iPhone’s battery life with help of AI

OnePlus Pad 3: Price and India Launch

OnePlus has not yet shared the price details for the new tablet. However, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro’s starting price in China was CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs. 38,000), which aligns with the price of the OnePlus Pad 2 launched in India last year, priced at Rs. 39,999. There is no official word yet on whether the OnePlus Pad 3 will launch in the Indian market.

Mobile finder: OnePlus 13 LATEST price, specs and all details

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / OnePlus Pad 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to launch on June 5: Here’s what to expect
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On