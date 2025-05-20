OnePlus Pad 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to launch on June 5: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus is preparing to launch its new tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, on June 5, 2025. The company recently shared this news on its official X account, confirming that the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the latest in their flagship series. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming tablet from OnePlus has to offer. OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus Pad 3 tablet globally on June 5 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.(OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus also highlighted the new capabilities of the Pad 3, including its ability to seamlessly sync with iOS devices - a feature not supported by previous Android tablets from the brand. In addition, the tablet will include an updated version of Open Canvas, a multitasking tool that allows users to run multiple applications at once.

Furthermore, this new OnePlus Pad 3 differs from the model launched in China last year. Instead of being a completely new device, it appears that OnePlus is rebranding the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro for international markets. Based on available information, the tablet is expected to come with a 13.2-inch LCD display that is expected to offer a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

The OnePlus Pad 3 will run Oxygen OS 15, built on Android 15, out of the box. It may feature a quad-speaker setup for sound output and may also provide an optional keyboard accessory equipped with a built-in trackpad.

Reports suggest the OnePlus Pad 3 could offer configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is also expected to feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for meetings and video calling. The Pad 3 is also likely to house a 12,140mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus Pad 3: Price and India Launch

OnePlus has not yet shared the price details for the new tablet. However, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro’s starting price in China was CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs. 38,000), which aligns with the price of the OnePlus Pad 2 launched in India last year, priced at Rs. 39,999. There is no official word yet on whether the OnePlus Pad 3 will launch in the Indian market.