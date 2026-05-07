OnePlus Nord CE6 series brings big batteries and fast displays: Price, specs and rivals

The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite, on the other hand, starts at ₹20,999, and this comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The upgrade to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs ₹22,999, while the 8GB + 256GB model will set you back ₹25,999. It is available in two colours: Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. The sale for this begins on May 12 at 12 p.m. IST, and the effective price after bank offers is going to be ₹18,999 for the base model. It too gets six months of no-cost EMI.

The OnePlus Nord CE6 starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and goes up to ₹32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It is available in three colours: Fresh Blue, Pitch Black, and Lunar Pearl. OnePlus is offering six months of no-cost EMI on select credit cards, alongside several other offers on accessories as well. The sale begins at 12 p.m. tomorrow, with an effective price of ₹27,999 including bank offers.

Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysure

OnePlus’s latest Nord series phones are here in India, namely the OnePlus Nord CE6 series, including the OnePlus Nord CE6 and the more affordable OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite. This comes just a short while after the launch of the OnePlus Pad 4 in India. Both phones feature a similar design language to the more expensive OnePlus 15, which immediately helps them stand apart while offering a very balanced set of specifications highlighted by areas like battery, display, and more. Here are the details about the OnePlus Nord CE6 series.

OnePlus Nord CE6 series: What's under the hood Coming to the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite, it gets the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset coupled with UFS 3.1 storage, which the brand claims can allow for 144fps gaming. It gets a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It features a 50MP main camera, which supports 4K video recording. The secondary camera is a 2MP depth assist sensor. The front-facing camera is 8MP and can record 1080p video.

The screen is a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Now coming to the OnePlus Nord CE6, it gets the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is claimed to offer up to 144fps in popular games, alongside up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The battery packs an 8,000mAh unit which supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, it gets a 50MP main camera alongside a 2MP assist camera. The front has a 32MP camera which can record 4K video, just like the rear camera. The phone supports Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 on top.

Coming to the display, it gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel supporting a 144Hz refresh rate. It gets quad IP ratings with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K on offer.