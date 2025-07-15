OnePlus rolls out ‘Plus Mind’ AI for 13 and 13R 5G mobiles: Explained

OnePlus is rolling out its new AI tool, ‘Plus Mind’, to the OnePlus 13 Series through a software update. This AI tool helps users manage the large amount of information they come across daily by organising and making it easier to find. The update started rolling out today and will reach all OnePlus 13 and 13R devices in the next few weeks. OnePlus is expanding the Plus Mind AI tool for the OnePlus 13 Series to help users manage and organise information.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

How “Plus Mind” Works

Plus Mind simplifies storing and searching through scattered data using OnePlus’s AI technology. Users can activate the tool by swiping up with three fingers on their screen, which is the opposite of the usual three-finger swipe down used for screenshots. Once activated, Plus Mind scans the content and suggests useful actions, such as adding events to the calendar when it detects important dates.

The information saved by Plus Mind is available anytime through the Mind Space app or by using natural language queries in the AI Search bar, which appears by swiping down on the home screen. The AI understands the content, creates descriptions and tags, and can translate text into the user’s preferred language.

OnePlus’s AI Strategy and Features

OnePlus first introduced Plus Mind with the OnePlus 13 models in June. Now, it extends to the OnePlus 13 and 13R phones, which provide users with more control over their data.

Earlier this year, OnePlus outlined its AI strategy focused on delivering personalised intelligence. After gathering feedback from users around the world, the company designed AI features that aim to improve work and leisure experiences.

Other AI features launched by OnePlus include AI VoiceScribe, which summarizes and translates calls or meetings (available only in India), AI Translation for voice, text, camera, and screen, AI Search for smart file and setting queries, AI Reframe to adjust photo composition, and AI Perfect Shot, which corrects closed eyes and awkward smiles in group pictures.