OnePlus users, OxygenOS 16 is releasing on this date: Check if your mobile will receive it

OnePlus users, if you have been eagerly waiting for OnePlus to release OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 for your smartphone, there is good news: the brand has finally confirmed that the OxygenOS 16 update is launching in India this month, complete with new AI features, Android 16, and more. Here is everything you can expect from OxygenOS 16, including its release date and supported models. OnePlus 13S, alongside the OnePlus 13, will be one of the first few phones to get the OxygenOS 16 update.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Release Date

Regarding the OxygenOS 16 release date, OnePlus has confirmed that the update will begin rolling out on 16 October in the Indian market. That means it is just over a week away, so the wait is almost over. However, the update will not be available simultaneously for all models. The OnePlus 13 series, including the OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13S, are expected to receive it first, as beta testing has already been completed on these models.

AI is expected to be a major focus. OnePlus has announced that it will bring native Gemini support to OnePlus AI, which allows you to ask Gemini for contextual tasks, such as crafting a new itinerary based on what you have saved in Mindspace. There will also be design and UI tweaks aimed at making the experience more polished. More details should become clear when the company rolls out the update.

OxygenOS 16 Update Eligibility