OnePlus Watch 3 launched with new health monitoring features- Here’s what it offers

OnePlus has launched its new generation smartwatch, the Watch 3 in the global market with a new design and health monitoring features. The OnePlus Watch 3 comes with a slightly bigger battery dual-chipset and a dual OS setup which makes it unique in the smartwatch market. While the upgraded hardware and specification grab attention, the design is no expectation with a bigger 1.5-inch AMOLED LTPO display, titanium bezel, and military-grade durability. Therefore, if you are in search of a stylish-looking feature-filled smartphone then, the new OnePlus Watch 3 could be a great choice. Know more about the OnePlus Watch 3 and what it has to offer in the high-end smartphone market. OnePlus Watch 3 is launched at $329 in the US, here’s everything you need to know.(OnePlus)

OnePlus Watch 3: Specs and features

The OnePlus Watch 3 has been launched in two design variants, the Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium, both offering new attractive colour schemes. The Emerald Titanium model features a stainless steel body with a titanium bezel and green fluoro rubber strap. On the other hand, the Obsidian Titanium comes with a black titanium bezel and black fluoro rubber strap. The smartwatch offers 5ATM and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance along with Military-grade durability.

The smartwatch features a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 2200 nits peak brightness and comes with 2.5D sapphire glass protection. The OnePlus Watch 3 is powered by a dual processor, the Snapdragon W5+ chip and BES2800 chip paired with 32GB internal storage. The smartwatch offers 100+ workout modes that include running, walking, hiking, skiing, and much more.

This year, OnePlus has announced additional health monitoring features with a new wrist temperature sensor, 16-channel blood oxygen sensor, optical heart rate sensor, optical pulse oximeter sensor, and others. These new sensors allow users to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, mental wellness, wrist temperature, sleep, and much more. These health monitoring features can also be done via the new 60-second health check-in feature, providing users with quick insights into their health.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is backed by a 631 mAh battery which is 26% bigger than the previous generation model. OnePlus also revealed a new smart battery mode which claims to deliver up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge.

OnePlus Watch 3 price and availability

The OnePlus Watch 3 is currently available for pre-order in the US and the official sale will go live on February 26. The new OnePlus Watch 3 is priced at $329 in the US. However, the India launch is yet to be confirmed.