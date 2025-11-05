OpenAI brings its advanced AI video generator app Sora to Android in these countries

OpenAI has launched its AI-based video generation app, Sora, for Android users in select regions. The rollout follows its iOS debut in September and is now live in Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company has not announced any plans to release the app in India yet. OpenAI has expanded its advanced video generation tool, Sora for Android users.

How the Sora App Works

The Sora app runs on OpenAI’s latest Sora 2 model, which focuses on enhancing the realism and controllability of AI-generated videos and audio. It allows users to create, remix, and share AI-generated clips directly from their devices.

The app functions similarly to Meta AI’s Vibes feature but differs in how it connects users. Sora’s feed prioritises videos made by friends and contacts, giving it a social element similar to TikTok or Instagram Reels. In contrast, Meta’s Vibes promotes a broader creator community rather than personal networks.

Sora Android App: Key Features

Sora allows users to create new videos using text prompts, edit existing clips and view a personalised feed of AI-generated content. The Cameos feature lets users place themselves or friends in AI-created scenes using a short video and voice recording. This recording captures a person's likeness and speech patterns, enabling them to appear in generated content while maintaining full control over their data. Users can delete or revoke any video featuring their likeness at any time.

OpenAI has added several safety tools, including daily creation limits for teens, parental controls through ChatGPT, and moderation systems to prevent inappropriate content. The feed is designed to promote creativity by showing engaging posts from both creators and personal contacts.

Sora Android App: Credits and Usage Limits

Sora users can generate a limited number of videos each day. Free, ChatGPT Plus, and Teams subscribers can create up to 30 videos daily, while Pro plan members can generate up to 100. Once they have reached their limit, users can purchase additional video generations in bundles of ten for $4 each through Apple’s App Store.