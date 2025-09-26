OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Pulse, a visual feed of personal insights, suggestions, and more

OpenAI has introduced a new ChatGPT feature called “Pulse.” It is a new visual experience feature where the AI chatbot gathers information based on users’ daily chats and provides a personalised morning brief of what’s useful. ChatGPT Pulse will appear as topical visual cards that contain personalised updates based on the user’s interest. This feature is quite similar to the Samsung Now Brief feature. While it provides a summary of the user’s daily smartphone usage, the ChatGPT Pulse delivers a dynamic, AI summary of the user's conversation with the chatbot, including personalised insights, trending topics, upcoming tasks, and contextual recommendations. Here’s what it means for users. ChatGPT Pulse is a new personalised feature that provides suggestions based on the user’s daily interaction with the chatbot.(OpenAI)

ChatGPT Pulse feature: What it is and how to use it?

OpenAI is rolling out a preview of ChatGPT Pulse to Pro subscribers on mobile, which claims to bring personalised updates. According to the OpenAI blog post, Pulse will collect information from daily chats, memory, chat history, and direct feedback, and the next day, it will provide users with a curated feed of updates in formal visual cards. OpenAI added that the feed will look more “like follow-ups on topics you discuss often, ideas for a quick, healthy dinner to make at home that evening, or next steps toward a longer-term goal such as training for a triathlon.”

ChatGPT Pulse is more like a morning briefing, as it will keep users informed of what they need to do to make more progress. Users can also connect ChatGPT with Gmail and Google Calendar for greater suggestions, such as drafting a meeting agenda, setting reminders, providing suggestions for upcoming trips scheduled in the calendar, and more.

ChatGPT Pulse safety features

OpenAI ensured that these AI-curated feeds would run through safety checks to avoid showing harmful content. In addition, users can take control of what is being shown on the Pulse feed. When a user clicks on the "curate" button, they can make specific requests for future updates.

Users can also give feedback using thumbs up/down, view or delete feedback history, and more. This will allow ChatGPT Pulse to provide users with more personalised and useful feeds.