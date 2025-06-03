OpenAI is planning to build “super assistant” to compete with Apple iPhones- Report

OpenAI is an ambitious AI company which has bigger plans to dominate the tech industry. While competitors like Google, Perplexity, and Anthropic are catching up to the AI race, OpenAI plans to take Apple’s dominance with iPhones. Recently, OpenAI acquired Jony Ive’s company io, to build an AI product. Now, an internal document reveals OpenAI’s greater plans for the future and building a “super assistant” that listens, understands, and manages complex user tasks seamlessly. A new court document reveals OpenAI’s plans for developing a super assistant. (Reuters)

This assistant is said to compete with Siri and could replace the iPhone in the future with its advanced capabilities. So, should Apple be scared of AI developments? Well, yes because the company is already running behind on AI innovations, leaving iPhone users wanting for more.

OpenAI’s super assistant: What is expected

According to The Verge report, a court document with the title “ChatGPT: H1 2025 Strategy” was present at Google’s antitrust case. The document provided a brief idea of how OpenAI is planning to convert its LLM into a “super assistant.” This plan was highlighted for the first half of 2025. Now, looking back at OpenAI's recent announcement, we saw some groundbreaking features such as cross-chat memory, giving ChatGPT the ability to remember context and conversations. Furthermore, the company is also building agentic capabilities that can do tasks on the user’s behalf.

The document detailed, “One that knows you, understands what you care about, and helps with any task that a smart, trustworthy, emotionally intelligent person with a computer could do.” This also gives us a throwback to when Apple showcased Siri’s personal context feature for iOS 18 at the WWDC 2024. Furthermore, OpenAI’s super assistant will also manage tasks like coding, building vacation plans, making buying recommendations, tracking to-do lists, sending emails, and much more.

Well, looking at the recent AI developments, OpenAI has not reached super assistant yet, but it seems to be on the right track. Whereas, Apple is running behind and facing plenty of challenges in integrating AI into Siri. Furthermore, with OpenAI and io new AI product plans, we can speculate that the company has bigger plans apart from bringing a super assistant. Now that we are heading to the second half of 2025, it will be exciting to see the latest developments, starting with Apple’s WWDC event on June 9, 2025.

