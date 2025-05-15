OpenAI is rolling out GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT- Here’s all you need to know

OpenAI launched the GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini in April as a successor to the GPT-4o models. Now, in just about a month, the new generation AI models have started to roll out to ChatGPT. The GPT-4.1 model has been in talks since the developers' preview for its advanced coding capabilities and managing follow-up instructions. Now, ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users can take advantage of these capabilities, especially software engineers, for these coding tasks. Know more about ChatGPT’s new GPT-4.1 models.(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

On the other hand, the GPT-4.1 mini model will replace the GPT-4o mini as the debut AI model for free ChatGPT users. Hence, upgrading ChatGPT’s overall intelligence. Know more about the new GPT-4.1 models.

GPT-4.1 models are rolling out to ChatGPT

OpenAI shared an X post announcing the rollout of GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini to ChatGPT. The post emphasised the premium model, GPT-4.1, by highlighting its coding tasks and instruction-following capabilities. The post said, “It’s faster, it’s a great alternative to OpenAI o3 & o4-mini for everyday coding needs.” The GPT-4.1 is available on ChatGPT to paid users, which includes ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users. This AI model can be leveraged by software developers and coding enthusiasts to develop web apps due to its smarter and faster capabilities than the previous generation model.

On the other hand, the GPT-4.1 mini will be rolled out to both free and paid ChatGPT users as a default AI model for everyday use. According to OpenAI’s blog post, it is a small AI model, but brings greater advancement in comparison to the current GPT-4o mini model. This model can also be utilised for coding, daily queries, follow-up queries, and other complex tasks. Both models can process 1 million context tokens, making them more reliable than GPT‑4o models.

Furthermore, with GPT-4.1 models, ChatGPT users can access more AI models in the dropdown menu. Therefore, they can select a preferred AI model based on the complexity of their desired tasks. To use GPT-4.1, users will have to opt for the subscription plan that starts from $20 per month to $200 per month. You can also opt for the ChatGPT Team subscription, which costs $25 per month for a single user, and it can include two or more users as well.

