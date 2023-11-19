close_game
close_game
News / Technology / OpenAI sacked CEO Altman planning new venture: Report

OpenAI sacked CEO Altman planning new venture: Report

Reuters |
Nov 19, 2023 01:37 AM IST

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman is expected to join the effort and the project is still in development.

Sam Altman, the recently ousted CEO of OpenAI, has been telling investors that he is planning to launch a new venture, the Information reported on Saturday.

Sam Altman (AP)
Sam Altman (AP)

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman is expected to join the effort and the project is still in development, the report added citing a person familiar with the matter.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out