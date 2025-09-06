Oppo F31 5G series: Price in India, launch date, specifications, features, and more

Oppo is expected to launch new-generation F series models this month. The lineup will likely include three new phones: Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G. As the launch timeline approaches, new leaks surrounding the mid-rangers have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse into battery life, colour variants, durability, and price range. Therefore, if you are looking for feature-filled mid-rangers with a durable build, then you may want to consider waiting for the new Oppo F31 5G series launch. Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G are expected to debut this month with three IP ratings.(Oppo)

Oppo F31 5G series launch date:

As per leaks and rumours, the Oppo F31 5G series is expected to launch on September 12, 2025, in India. However, Oppo is yet to make an official announcement regarding the launch date.

Oppo F31 5G series Price in India:

According to a tipster named Yogesh Brar, the Oppo F31 series will be launched in the mid-range segment. The standard Oppo F31 5G will likely cost under Rs. 20,000. The Oppo F31 Pro 5G could cost around Rs. 30,000, whereas the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G will likely be launched at around Rs. 35,000 in India. However, the storage variants and exact pricing are yet to be revealed.

Oppo F31 5G series: Specifications and features

In addition to the price range, the tipster also revealed some of the expected specifications ahead of the launch. In terms of design, all three models will likely for flagship-level protection against water with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

The colour variants were also revealed, highlighting that the Oppo F31 will come in Blue, Green and Red colours, and the Oppo F31 Pro 5G will likely come in Gold and Grey colours. And lastly, the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G could come in Blue, White, and Pink colours. The Oppo F31 series is also expected to be powered by a massive 7000mAh battery and could feature 50MP main cameras as well.

Apart from these leaks, the Oppo F31 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor for performance.