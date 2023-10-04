News / Technology / Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India soon? Phone listed on official website

Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India soon? Phone listed on official website

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2023 12:15 PM IST

The device's tagline, at least in the country, will be ‘Snap for Style, Tap for More.’

Oppo initially unveiled its Find N3 Flip in China in August, stating that the device's international release will take place ‘soon.’ It now appears that the smartphone's global release is imminent, as the Chinese manufacturer has officially listed the model on its websites, including in India.

Oppo's Find N3 Flip (Image courtesy: Oppo)
Additionally, on Tuesday, Find N3 Flip was mentioned by Oppo India in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also, as seen on the Oppo India website, the phone's tagline, at least in the country, will be ‘Snap for Style, Tap for More.’

Specifications

According to the company, Find N3 Flip is the first-ever smartphone with ‘triple camera in a flip,’ (on the back panel) with the setup comprising of a 50MP main camera, a 32MP 2*optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide lens. The consumer electronics giant also says that the handset features ‘most versatile screen cover ever,' gives access to more than 40 mini apps, and facilitates one-touch replies.

As per GSMArena, other features include a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED internal folding screen, a 3.26-inch 380*720 cover display, MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 SoC chipset (as processor), 12GB RAM, 256/512GB of UFS 2.0 storage, a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls, a 4300mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging, Android 13-based ColorOS 13.2 operating system, and more.

