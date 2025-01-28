Oppo Find N5 teased to be slimmer than M4 iPad Pro- Know what’s coming ahead of launch

Oppo Find N5 also known as OnePlus Open 2 is expected to launch next month in China as the “world’s thinnest” foldable smartphone. While we are yet to know about the specifications and features, Oppo has been teasing the smartphone's slimness for over two weeks now by comparing the Find N5 with Apple devices such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and now the M4-powered iPad Pro. With the teaser, Oppo is smartly keeping the hype for its upcoming foldable smartphone, which may rival with Honor Magic V3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and others. Therefore, if you have been waiting for OnePlus Open 2, then here’s how thin it will be during launch. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Find N5 ahead of the February launch.(Oppo)

Also read: Oppo Find N5 weight, durability, processor, and more features tipped ahead of February launch

Oppo Find N5 thickness compared with M4 iPad Pro

Billy Zhang, Oppo’s President of Overseas Marketing teased an image (via Notebookcheck) of Oppo Find N5's slimness being compared with M4 iPad Pro which is known to be the slimmest iPad. The M4-powered 13-inch iPad Pro debuted in May 2024 with a 5.1 mm thickness, grabbing much attention for its sleek design. However, the upcoming Oppo Find N5 will be slimmer than the iPad Pro has teased in the latest image. While the official measurement of thickness is yet to be determined, but it is expected that the Find N5 would be 3.5mm to 4mm slim. However, with a slim profile, the smartphone may also come with compromises.

Also read: Oppo Find N5 certification reveals key features ahead of launch: Here’s what inside the fold

Oppo Find N5 launch: What to expect

Apart from thickness comparison, several rumours have also shed light on the smartphone’s new additions, upgrades and features which may entice buyers. Reportedly, the Oppo Find N5 is expected to support Qi-certified wireless charging which is a major upgrade from the last generation model as it did not include wireless charging in the first place.

The Find N5 is also expected to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO main display with an adaptive refresh rate and 2K resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the popular Snapdragon 8 Elite processor which currently powers several flagship smartphones. This year, Oppo is also tipped to include a slimmer camera module with a smaller bump, providing a premium touch to the smartphone. It may include a triple-camera setup that may include a Hasselblad-engineered periscope lens.

Also read: Oppo Find N5 leak reveals bigger screen, triple cameras, enhanced battery and more: Here’s what to expect