Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G mobile camera specifications tipped ahead of launch- Details

Oppo Find X9 series launch is nearing, and leaks and rumours about the flagship models have already started to circulate. Oppo’s X series launched with two models: Find X9 and X9 Pro, with the Ultra variant joining later next year. These models are popularly known for their advanced camera capabilities and powerful performance. While we are still awaiting the launch announcement, the camera features for the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G mobile were tipped, revealing crucial details about the upgrades. Therefore, if you are waiting for a flagship-grade smartphone, then you may want to check what the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series has in store for users. Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G camera features and upgrades leaked ahead of launch. (Oppo)

Oppo Find X9 Pro camera specifications

According to the SmartPrix report, the Oppo Find X9 Pro camera is expected to get several upgrades with new sensors that could enhance the photography experience. Reportedly, it will include a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-828 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture.

For wide-angle shots, the smartphone will consist of a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor and autofocus support. Lastly, Oppo is expected to club the dual 50MP telephoto cameras into a single 200MP telephoto lens with a 1/1.56-inch Samsung HP5 sensor, 3x optical zoom, and a 70mm focal length. This new sensor will likely make its first smartphone debut with Oppo Find X9 Pro.

Alongside the rear camera setup, the Oppo Find X9 Pro’s selfie camera is also tipped to get an upgrade. Reportedly, it could feature a 50MP front-facing camera with a Samsung JN5 camera sensor and autofocus support.

Oppo Find X9 Pro launch: What we know so far

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is tipped to get a design revamp with a new rectangular-shaped camera module, replacing the bulky circular camera module. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with slimmed bezels. The smartphone will likely be powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 9500 processor. The Find X9 Pro is also tipped to get a bigger battery that may fall between 7000 mAh to 7500mAh. As far as the launch date is concerned, the smartphone could make its September debut in its home country, China and later in India.