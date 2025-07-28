Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G mobile: Display, battery, IP rating, and more leaked ahead of launch

As we are entering August in a few days, we will be just 1 month away from tech-tember, during which several tech companies will unveil their flagship offerings of the year. While September is reserved for Apple iPhone launches, October will be big on Android launches, and we are currently eyeing the new Oppo Find X9 5G series. Oppo’s flagship Find X series is expected to make its debut in October in its home country, China, before releasing in other global markets. Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G tipped to feature a 200MP periscope camera with a Samsung sensor.(Oppo)

As we get closer to launch, several leaks surrounding the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G have started to surface, giving us a glimpse of what the flagship will look like. In a recent leak, a tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station (DCS) has revealed some expected specs of the Pro model that also include a massive battery upgrade.

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Specifications and features (expected)

As Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G is heading for an October launch, leaks surrounding the device have started to circulate on the internet. Now, as per tipster DCS, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED LTPO display that may offer 1.5K resolution. The display will likely feature 2.5D curved glass and R-angle design on the edges, which may give it a clean look. It is also said to come with narrow bezels due to LIPO packaging technology. Lastly, the display will support a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The tipster also revealed that the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G could feature a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, which will likely support a Samsung HP5 sensor. The smartphone is expected to be packed with about a 7500mAh battery, which may support 50W wireless charging. Furthermore, the Find X9 Pro is expected to offer an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Apart from these features, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is tipped to be powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip for performance. The 200MP periscope lens will also be paired with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera, which may give tough competition to several upcoming flagship smartphones. Now, we are awaiting the official announcement to confirm if the rumours are true, or Oppo has something big planned for its flagship series.

