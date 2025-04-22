Oppo K13 5G vs iQOO Z10: Which phone to buy with a budget of around 20,0000

Oppo K13 5G has been launched in India with some eye-catching specifications and features. This new K series smartphone has been introduced under Rs.20000 bracket with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, allowing users to experience powerful performance at an affordable price. While the Oppo K13 offers some competitive features, there are plenty of other models that you could consider buying in a similar budget. One such smartphone is the latest iQOO Z10, which was launched earlier this year. This smartphone also focuses on performance-centric tasks and ease in multitasking. Therefore, we have curated a detailed comparison between Oppo K13 5G and iQOO Z10, so buyers can decide which smartphone is the best choice. Oppo K13 5G compared with iQOO Z10, know which performance-centric smartphone you buy.(Oppo/ iQOO)

Oppo K13 5G vs iQOO Z10: Design and display

Oppo K13 5G comes with a mix of matte and glossy finishes, which is inspired by natural rock texture. While the design looks attractive, it's quite bulky and heavier than usual. For durability, the smartphone comes with IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. On the other hand, the iQOO Z10 is sleek and lightweight, bringing a comfortable grip. It retains a plastic build but offers Schott Alpha Glass on display. The smartphone also offers an IP65 water and dust resistance rating.

For display, the Oppo K13 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and up to 1200nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iQOO Z10 features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits local peak brightness.

Note: Local peak brightness is not similar to maximum peak brightness. The term local peak brightness is used when the brightness is adjusted in specific zones. This is done to enhance contrast.

Oppo K13 5G vs iQOO Z10: Performance and battery

Oppo K13 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone also supports Adreno 850 GPU and comes with 5700 mm² vapour chamber and 6000 mm² Graphite Cooling system for thermal management.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z10 is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. It also offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, the smartphone does not include a VC cooling system.

For battery, the Oppo K13 is backed by 7000mAh battery, whereas the iQOO Z10 is equipped with a 7300mAh battery. Oppo sports 80W SUPERVOOC charging, and iQOO offers 90W charging.

Oppo K13 5G vs iQOO Z10: Camera

Oppo K13 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, the iQOO Z10 also features a 50 MP AI primary camera and a 2MP Bokeh camera. For selfies, Oppo K13 relies on 16MP front camera with a Sony IMX480 sensor, and the iQOO Z10 relies on 32MP camera.

Oppo K13 5G vs iQOO Z10: Price

Oppo K13 5G comes with a starting price of Rs.17999 for 8GB+128GB RAM. Whereas, the iQOO Z10 is priced at 21999 for 8GB+128GB storage.