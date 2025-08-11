Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile price in India, top features and all details explained

Oppo announced its new K series smartphones, the K13 Turbo 5G and K13 Turbo Pro 5G, in India today, at a starting price of just Rs. 27,999. The smartphones were launched in the performance segment, with powerful processors and cooling systems that could make gaming and multitasking easier. Alongside powerful features, the Oppo K13 Turbo series flaunts a unique design with metallic colours, RGB lights, and a racing track design that may also grab attention. So, if you have been planning to buy a smartphone for heavy gaming and multitasking, you may want to check out the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G. Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and K13 Turbo Pro 5G launched at a starting price of just Rs. 27,999.(Oppo)

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile series: Price in India

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G will be available in Knight White, First Purple, and Midnight Marvier. Buyers can pick from two storage options:

8GB+ 128GB: Rs. 27,999

8GB+ 256GB: Rs. 29,999

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G will come in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick colours. It also offers two storage options:

8GB+ 128GB: Rs. 37,999

12GB+ 256GB: Rs. 39,999

As part of the launch, buyers can avail Rs. 3000 instant bank discount on selected banks. Oppo also offer no-cost EMI options up to 9 months. The official sale will start from August 18, on Flipkart, Oppo e-store, and offline retail stores.

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile series: Top 5 features

OPPO Storm Engine: One of the standout features of the Oppo K13 Turbo series is the cooling fan placed just below the main camera sensor. This cooling fan comes with air-cooling technology that claims to enhance smartphone thermal performance. It features a 3 mm duct which is designed to minimise airflow, resistance, and maximise total airflow for thermal efficiency.

Advanced durability: With a built-in fan, many users could raise concerns over smartphone durability against. Well, the Oppo K13 Turbo series comes with IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6 ratings for protection against water. It also comes with a submersible pump design for greater reliability.

Powerful processor: The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro and K13 Turbo are powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processors, offering powerful gaming and multitasking capabilities. The series claims to have achieved more than 22 lakh points in the AnTuTu benchmark testing, making it perfect for power users.

Lasting battery life: The Oppo K13 Turbo series is backed by a 7000mAh battery that supports an 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. Oppo claims that it could take only 54 minutes to charge the devices from 1 % to 100 %. Therefore, users can expect a full-day battery life and a fast charging experience.

AI-powered features: In addition to unique features, Oppo K13 Turbo series users can also take advantage of AI features like AI Game Assistant, AI Voice Assistant, AI Voice Assistant, Outdoor Mode 2.0, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clarity Enhancer, and more.