Oppo K13 Turbo Pro spotted on Geekbench ahead of the launch: Here’s what to expect

Oppo has announced plans to launch its new K13 Turbo smartphone series on July 21 in China at 2:30 p.m. local time. The series aims to deliver strong performance for mid-range users, especially targeting gamers and younger audiences who seek efficient and smooth device operation. Oppo is set to launch the K13 Turbo smartphone series in China on July 21.(X)

The company has recently shared a teaser where it revealed the Oppo K13 Turbo’s active cooling fan placed beneath the main camera. This cooling system is designed to improve power efficiency by adjusting its speed based on the device’s needs. The fan also features RGB lighting. Despite having moving parts, the device is expected to carry an IPX8 rating, which indicates a high level of water resistance.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the Oppo K13 Turbo will feature a flat display with a high refresh rate to support gaming and multimedia use. It may include a 6.8-inch OLED LTPS screen with a resolution of 2800 by 1280 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro model, identified by the code PLE110, recently appeared on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and 16GB of RAM.

For photography, the Pro model could include a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and it is also expected to have a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The device may also feature a plastic frame, a short-range fingerprint scanner, and RGB lighting elements.

The standard Oppo K13 Turbo model is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8450 chipset but could share similar display and camera setups with the Pro variant. Both models are likely to launch in Black Warrior and First Purple color options. The standard Oppo K13 Turbo might also be available in Knight White, while the Pro edition could come in Knight Silver.