Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro spotted on Geekbench ahead of the launch: Here’s what to expect

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 02:12 PM IST

Oppo is set to introduce the K13 Turbo series with advanced cooling and gaming features.Here’s everything you need to know.

Oppo has announced plans to launch its new K13 Turbo smartphone series on July 21 in China at 2:30 p.m. local time. The series aims to deliver strong performance for mid-range users, especially targeting gamers and younger audiences who seek efficient and smooth device operation.

Oppo is set to launch the K13 Turbo smartphone series in China on July 21.(X)
Oppo is set to launch the K13 Turbo smartphone series in China on July 21.(X)

The company has recently shared a teaser where it revealed the Oppo K13 Turbo’s active cooling fan placed beneath the main camera. This cooling system is designed to improve power efficiency by adjusting its speed based on the device’s needs. The fan also features RGB lighting. Despite having moving parts, the device is expected to carry an IPX8 rating, which indicates a high level of water resistance.

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters

Oppo K13 Turbo Series: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the Oppo K13 Turbo will feature a flat display with a high refresh rate to support gaming and multimedia use. It may include a 6.8-inch OLED LTPS screen with a resolution of 2800 by 1280 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro model, identified by the code PLE110, recently appeared on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and 16GB of RAM.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

For photography, the Pro model could include a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and it is also expected to have a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The device may also feature a plastic frame, a short-range fingerprint scanner, and RGB lighting elements.

Also read: Moto G35 5G review: Your reliable budget smartphone

The standard Oppo K13 Turbo model is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8450 chipset but could share similar display and camera setups with the Pro variant. Both models are likely to launch in Black Warrior and First Purple color options. The standard Oppo K13 Turbo might also be available in Knight White, while the Pro edition could come in Knight Silver.

Mobile finder: Oppo Reno 14 Pro LATEST price, specs and all details

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
News / Technology / Oppo K13 Turbo Pro spotted on Geekbench ahead of the launch: Here’s what to expect
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On