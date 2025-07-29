Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G launch in India confirmed: Specs, features, and everything we know

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of the Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G in India. The series is likely to include two models, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G, both expected to launch in the performance segment. The Chinese-based smartphone brand has also shared a teaser, confirming its arrival and sale availability on Flipkart. Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G will be available on Flipkart after its official launch in India.(Oppo)

Several rumours have been circulating about the Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G, revealing the smartphone's specifications and features ahead of the official launch. Since these models have already launched in China, they may come with similar features in India as well. Therefore, know what the Oppo K13 Turbo series will look like during the launch.

Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G launch in India

Oppo India has officially shared a teaser on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the launch of the Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G in the country. The post caption mentions, “Get ready to enter the OPPO Turbo Zone. Unleashing the OPPOK13TurboSeries 5G - Power, Speed, and Performance like never before. Coming soon.” Alongside the launch, Flipkart also introduced a dedicated microsite, teasing the launch and confirming its online availability. The Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G is expected to launch in early August; however, the official launch date is yet to be announced.

Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G: Specifications and features

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro are expected to share a similar 6.80-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The base variant will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, whereas the Pro model could be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The smartphones could offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the Oppo K13 Turbo series could feature a 50MP dual camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. Lastly, the series could offer a massive battery of up to 7000mAh, offering lasting performance. Alongside these features, the series is expected to offer IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings for protection against dust and water.

In terms of pricing, the Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G will likely be introduced in the mid-range segment at under Rs. 30,000. However, we will have to wait until launch to confirm the features and official pricing of the new Oppo K series models.