Oppo K13x 5G launch in India confirmed, colour variants revealed- Details

Oppo is all set to launch its new K series phone, the Oppo K13x 5G, in India in the coming days. The smartphone is expected to launch at an affordable price and is expected to cost around Rs.15000 in India. While the official launch date has been kept under wraps, Oppo has been actively teasing the launch, confirming its Flipkart availability, colour variants, design, and others. Now, as the launch is getting closer, leaks surrounding the Oppo K13x 5G have started to circulate, giving us a glimpse into what the smartphone may look like during the launch. Therefore, if you are in search of affordable phones, then here’s everything we know about the upcoming Oppo K13x 5G. Oppo K13x 5G will come in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colours.(Oppo)

Oppo K13x 5G launch

Oppo K13x 5G is confirmed to hit the Indian market in the coming days with eye-catching upgrades, new features, and at an attractive price point. As Oppo continues to tease the smartphone, it recently revealed the design and colour variants of the smartphone. The Oppo K13x 5G will be available in two colours, Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach, flaunting a unique combination. In the image, we can also see the rear panel of the smartphone that includes a vertically-placed camera module, housing a dual-camera setup and an LED flash. Now, we expect the company to soon reveal the official India launch date for the OPPO K13x 5G.

Oppo K13x 5G: What to expect

The Oppo K13x 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 15999 in India. However, the RAM and storage variants are kept under wraps. Well, this showcases a slight price hike from Oppo K12x, which was launched at just Rs. 12999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.

The Oppo K13x is expected to offer a lasting and durable build with powerful performance and lasting battery life. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor for day-to-day performance. It may come with a massive 6000mAh battery that may come with 45W charging support. As far as the camera is concerned, the Oppo K13x is expected to come with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera.