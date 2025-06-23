Oppo K13x 5G launched at 11,999 in India: All features and specs explained

Oppo has launched a new K series smartphone, the Oppo K13x 5G, in India for budget-conscious buyers at under Rs.15000. The smartphone comes with a glittery design, but a sturdy build with a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body protection, IP65 rating, and more. Alongside a durable build, Oppo also flaunts its slim and lightweight design, making it look attractive in the budget market. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor powers the Oppo K13x 5G, which may offer smooth day-to-day performance. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone in this segment, then know what the new Oppo K13x 5G has to offer. Oppo K13x debuts in the budget segment with AI-powered features.(Oppo)

Oppo K13x 5G: Specs and features

The Oppo K13x 5G comes with a 7.99mm thickness and weighs 194 grams. The smartphone is known for its durability with an AM04 aluminium alloy inner frame, Oppo’s Sponge Biomimetic Shock Absorption System, 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body, GS Military Standard Certification, IP65 rating, and much more. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits peak brightness.

The Oppo K13x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with an OV50D sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies, it features an 8MP front-facing camera. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, bringing all the advanced features. The Oppo K13x 5G also offers AI-powered features, including AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Clarity Enhancer. Other productivity-based features include AI Summary, AI Studio, AI Recorder, and Google Gemini.

Oppo K13x 5G: Price and availability

The Oppo K13x 5G is available in two colourways: Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. The smartphone will come at a starting price of Rs. Rs.11999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. It's also available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants, which are priced at Rs.12999 and Rs.14999 respectively. The sale starts on June 27, 2025, on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart from 12 PM onwards.

Buyers can also avail of offers on the purchase of the Oppo K13x 5G. The 4GB and 6GB RAM variants will be available with Rs.1000 instant discount. Whereas, the 8GB variant will be available at Rs.2000 discount.