Oppo K13x 5G review: Is it the best mobile phone under 12000 with a big battery?

Oppo K13x 5G review: Oppo’s K series has been in the market for quite some time, bringing powerful specifications and features at an affordable price. The affordable series has been going strong for a good three years, offering value-for-money phones in the Indian market. Oppo K13x shines in the budget segment with reliable performance and a rugged build at an affordable price of under ₹ 12,000.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Now, in 2025, Oppo has been gradually launching Oppo K13 5G series devices, with the latest being the K13x 5G in India. Since it's a budget-friendly smartphone, I did not have many expectations from the device, but surprisingly, the Oppo K13x is a perfect day-to-day companion. From offering a rugged build to swiftly managing multitasking, it showcased a promising experience, but not without a few bottlenecks.

I have been using the Oppo K13x 5G for about 3 weeks, and the smartphone beautifully manages moderate performance, offers a promising battery life, and comes with a punchy display, which is perfect for OTT views. However, the smartphone struggles in a few areas, including camera, software, and a few more. Therefore, if you are looking for a reliable budget phone, know if the Oppo K13x should be on your list or not.

Also read: OpenAI prepares to take on Google Chrome with AI-driven browser, launch expected in weeks

Oppo K13x 5G review: Design and display

Oppo K13x offers an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. It also offers military-grade certifications for durability. (Aishwarya Panda-HT )

The Oppo K13x 5G flaunts several durability features that make it more attractive. However, in terms of design, the smartphone comes with a very simplistic design with a matte finish rear panel and a plastic frame. It has a boxy look, but it weighs only 194 grams. Overall, the Opoo K13x 5G offers a promising in-hand feel.

For durability, the smartphone offers an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as military-grade certifications, ensuring that the device can withstand minor bumps. Considering it's a budget smartphone, I would recommend carrying it cautiously, especially if you’re prone to clumsiness.

Coming to the display, the Oppo K13x 5G features a 6.67-inch LCD display with HD resolution, an 84.9% screen-to-body ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 850 nits. In real-time usage, the display feels quite vibrant, and colours appear mostly accurate when watching content on YouTube or Netflix.

The brightness levels of the smartphone were also promising, and I did not have any problem using the smartphone outdoors in daylight conditions. Therefore, the Oppo K13x offers quite a good display experience at Rs. 11999. In addition, the 120Hz refresh rate is the cherry on top since the usability gets smoother with swift navigation and scrolling.

Oppo K13x 5G review: Camera

Oppo K13x 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Oppo K13x 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. While the specs look decent on paper, the camera performance falls short. The daylight images appear fine with vibrant tones and sharpness, but the colours are faded and not very accurate, making the images look very faded. The smartphone also struggles to balance out the white tones, and it is mostly on the cooler side. The low-light images also have a grainy effect, and the faded persists. But, somehow, colour remains punchy if the scene is well-lit. Therefore, I was not quite convinced by the Oppo K13x camera performance. There are several budget phones in the market that offer better quality images with colour accuracy and warm tones.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details

Oppo K13x 5G review: Performance

Oppo K13x 5G offers a reliable performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Oppo K13x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, which is sufficient for a budget phone. Coming to real-life performance, the smartphone offered a smooth and lag-free experience with day-to-day usage such as browsing, scrolling on social media, OTT viewing, light gaming and others.

For intensive gaming, Oppo also offers Game Mode and Game Toolkit, which boost the smartphone's performance, but after 30 minutes of gaming, the smartphone struggles to offer an optimum frame rate, and the experience gets slightly choppy. Therefore, I recommend light gaming on lower graphics settings on the Oppo K13x should not be a problem, and the device also runs smoothly.

The Oppo K13x 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, offering all the latest UI features such as Smart Sidebar, floating windows, Split screen, etc. But the bloatware is annoying and cluttered. With the budget phone, Oppo is offering 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches, which is quite promising.

Oppo K13x 5G review: Battery

This budget phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Oppo K13x 5G is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery that easily lasts an entire day with a single charge. You can easily get up to 10 hours of usage with medium to heavy usage, which is quite impressive for a budget smartphone. In terms of charging, the smartphone supports 45W charging, which takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes to fully charge the device from 0 to 100%.

Oppo K13x 5G 5G review: Verdict

Oppo K13x comes with some impressive features and specifications at under Rs. 12000. The display is crisp, the day-to-day performance is smooth, it offers a longer battery life, and finally has a rugged and attractive design, making it an all-rounder smartphone. However, the smartphone also has shortcomings when it comes to camera performance and the heavy bloatware, which makes the experience slightly choppy, but considering the price tag, the Oppo K13x 5G is quite a reliable smartphone for daily functions.